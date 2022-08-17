It's that time of the month once again as Criterion has announced five new titles joining The Collection in November including a 12-time Academy Award nominee from last year, a 4K digital restoration of an iconic Wong Kar Wai film, and another Spike Lee classic.

The leading newcomer is Jane Campion's Neo-Western from last year, The Power of the Dog, which was nominated for 12 Academy Awards this past year, including Best Picture, Best Actor (for Benedict Cumberbatch), and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film garnered Campion's first Best Director win of her career. However, this is not Campion's first rodeo as The Power of the Dog marks her fourth entry into the Criterion Collection along with Sweetie, The Piano and An Angel at My Table. The Power of the Dog will have three editions available: a 4K UHD + Blu-ray combo edition, a one-disc Blu-ray edition, and a one-disc DVD edition.

Like Campion, Lee is no stranger to the Criterion Collection, with two of his other films, Bamboozled and Do the Right Thing, having already been added. His latest entry, Malcolm X, was nominated for two Academy Awards including Best Actor for Denzel Washington, and will have a 4K UHD + Blu-ray combo edition and a standard Blu-ray edition as well. Vera Chytilová's Daisies will only be receiving a one-disc Blu-ray edition while the collector's set of The Infernal Affairs Trilogy will be receiving a three-disc Blu-ray set.

Last but certainly not least is the 4K digital restoration of Wong Kar Wai's classic, In The Mood for Love. The film has been in the collection and is available now with both a one-disc Blu-ray and two-disc DVD edition available on the website. The Criterion Collection has slowly been making its way into the 4K UHD Blu-ray world and In The Mood for Love marks for the 23rd 4K UHD entry into the Criterion Collection along with the likes of July's recent entries which include Okja, Raging Bull and Devil in a Blue Dress.

You can check out the specific release dates, synopsis and the bonus features included with each title below. For more information, check out the full Criterion Collection.

Daisies (November 1)

Image via Criterion

If the entire world is bad, why shouldn’t we be? Adopting this insolent attitude as their guiding philosophy, a pair of hedonistic young women (Ivana Karbanová and Jitka Cerhová), both named Marie, embark on a gleefully debauched odyssey of gluttony, giddy destruction, and antipatriarchal resistance, in which nothing is safe from their nihilistic pursuit of pleasure. But what happens when the fun is over? Matching her anarchic message with an equally radical aesthetic, director Věra Chytilová, with the close collaboration of cinematographer Jaroslav Kučera, unleashes an optical storm of fluctuating film stocks, kaleidoscopic montages, cartoonish stop-motion cutouts, and surreal costumes designed by Ester Krumbachová, who also cowrote the script. The result is Daisies, the most defiant provocation of the Czechoslovak New Wave, an exuberant call to rebellion aimed squarely at those who uphold authoritarian oppression in any form.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Audio commentary featuring film scholars Daniel Bird and Peter Hames

New interview with film programmer Irena Kovarova

Documentary from 2002 about director Věra Chytilová

Documentary about the artistic collaboration among Chytilová, cinematographer Jaroslav Kučera, and screenwriter Ester Krumbachová

Two short films from 1962 by Chytilová: A Bagful of Fleas and Ceiling

Trailer

New English subtitle translation

PLUS: An essay by critic Carmen Gray

New cover by Jillian Adel

In the Mood for Love (November 1)

Image via Criterion

Hong Kong, 1962: Chow Mo Wan (Tony Leung Chiu Wai) and Su Li Zhen (Maggie Cheung Man Yuk) move into neighboring apartments on the same day. Their encounters are formal and polite—until a discovery about their spouses creates an intimate bond between them. At once delicately mannered and visually extravagant, Wong Kar Wai’s In the Mood for Love is a masterful evocation of romantic longing and fleeting moments. With its aching sound­track and exquisitely abstract cinematography by Christopher Doyle and Mark Lee Ping Bing, this film has been a major stylistic influence on the past two decades of cinema, and is a milestone in Wong’s redoubtable career.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

4K digital restoration with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack, both supervised and approved by director Wong Kar Wai

One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Documentary from 2001 by Wong, chronicling the making of the film

Hua yang de nian hua (2000), a short film by Wong

Interview and cinema lesson from 2001 featuring Wong

Press conference from the 2000 Toronto International Film Festival with actors Maggie Cheung Man Yuk and Tony Leung Chiu Wai

Interview from 2012 with critic Tony Rayns about the soundtrack

Deleted scenes with optional commentary by Wong

Music video

Trailer

PLUS: A new essay by novelist Charles Yu

Cover by Nessim Higson

The Power of the Dog (November 8)

Image via Criterion

Jane Campion returns to the kind of mythic frontier landscape—pulsating with both freedom and menace—that she previously traversed in The Piano in order to plumb the masculine psyche in The Power of the Dog, set against the desolate plains of 1920s Montana and adapted by the filmmaker from Thomas Savage’s novel. After a sensitive widow (Kirsten Dunst) and her enigmatic, fiercely loving son (Kodi Smit-Mcphee) move in with her gentle new husband (Jesse Plemons), a tense battle of wills plays out between them and his brutish brother (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose frightening volatility conceals a secret torment, and whose capacity for tenderness, once reawakened, may offer him redemption or destruction. Campion, who won an Academy Award for her direction here, charts the repressed desire and psychic violence coursing among these characters with the mesmerizing control of a master at the height of her powers.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

4K digital master, approved by director Jane Campion, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Interview with Campion about the making of the film

Program featuring interviews with members of the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage captured on location in New Zealand

Interview with Campion and composer Jonny Greenwood about the film’s score

Conversation among Campion, director of photography Ari Wegner, actor Kirsten Dunst, and producer Tanya Seghatchian, moderated by filmmaker Tamara Jenkins

New interview with novelist Annie Proulx

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by film critic Amy Taubin

New cover by Greg Ruth

The Infernal Affairs Trilogy (November 15)

Image via Criterion

The Hong Kong crime drama was jolted to new life with the release of the Infernal Affairs trilogy, a bracing, explosively stylish critical and commercial triumph that introduced a dazzling level of narrative and thematic complexity to the genre with its gripping saga of two rival moles—played by superstars Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Andy Lau Tak-wah—who navigate slippery moral choices as they move between the intersecting territories of Hong Kong’s police force and its criminal underworld. Set during the uncertainty of the city-state’s handover from Britain to China and steeped in Buddhist philosophy, these ingeniously crafted tales of self-deception and betrayal mirror Hong Kong’s own fractured identity and the psychic schisms of life in a postcolonial purgatory.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

New 4K digital restorations, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks

Audio commentaries for Infernal Affairs and Infernal Affairs II featuring codirectors Andrew Lau Wai-keung and Alan Mak and screenwriter Felix Chong Man-keung

Alternate ending for Infernal Affairs

New interview with Lau and Mak

Archival interviews with Lau, Mak, Chong, and actors Andy Lau Tak-wah, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Anthony Wong Chau-sang, Kelly Chen Wai-lam, Edison Chen Koon-hei, Eric Tsang Chi-wai, and Chapman To Man-chak

Making-of programs

Behind-the-scenes footage, deleted scenes, and outtakes

Trailers

New English subtitle translations

PLUS: An essay by film critic Justin Chang

New cover by Tori Huynh

Malcolm X (November 22)

Image via Criterion

One of the most electrifying heroes of the twentieth century receives an appropriately sweeping screen biopic, rich in both historical insight and propulsive cinematic style, courtesy of visionary director Spike Lee. Built around an extraordinary performance from Denzel Washington, Malcolm X draws on the iconic civil rights leader’s autobiography to trace his journey of empowerment, from a childhood riven by white-supremacist violence to a life of petty crime to his conversion to Islam and rebirth as a fearless fighter for Black liberation, whose courage and eloquence inspired oppressed communities the world over. An epic of impeccable craft that was made with Lee’s closest creative collaborators and is buoyed by commanding performances from Delroy Lindo, Angela Bassett, Al Freeman Jr., and others, this is a passionate monument to a man whose life continues to serve as a model of principled resistance.

SPECIAL FEATURES: