Barnes and Noble is offering a massive deal for anyone looking to score a DVD, Blu-ray, or box set from the Criterion Collection. Criterion has everything from its wide array of classic and contemporary films on sale at the retailer for half-price to celebrate Black Friday. The deal only lasts until Monday, November 28, so it's the perfect time to stock up on gifts for the holiday season.

Criterion has spent years curating over 1,000 films from across many different genres, languages, and filmmakers to release back to the public with new special editions that often include new features and crisp, restored footage. As such, the Barnes and Noble sale has something for any film fan out there. For those who want to catch up on the most recent films, the collection features massive titles like the 2022 Best Picture contenders The Power of the Dog and Drive My Car in 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-ray respectively. Old Hollywood is also represented heavily by classics like Citizen Kane and 12 Angry Men, both digitally restored for the best picture quality possible. There are also box sets on sale with multiple films from a franchise or one singular director, with one of the more recent being the release of The Infernal Affairs trilogy.

To find exactly what you're looking for, the sale also has specific categories for films representing various cultures and voices. The aforementioned Power of the Dog toplines a series of woman-directed films that also includes cult classics like Eve's Bayou. Spike Lee's 1992 classic Malcolm X and the Richard Roundtree-led Shaft, meanwhile, lead an impressive list of Black Lives films. Asian and Latin-American films are also represented heavily with Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite and Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth among the special releases. Criterion also has multiple categories to specifically highlight films with fantastic soundtracks, director-approved releases, and adaptations of classic novels.

Image via Barunson E&A

RELATED: 'Dazed and Confused,' 'Romeo & Juliet,' and More Coming to Criterion in February

Criterion Offers Something for Cinephiles Everywhere

Since 1984, Criterion has been the go-to company for special edition releases of all the biggest films from the past and present, adding new titles to their collection every month. Each release features a mix of fan favorites, cult classics, indie films, and foreign films to not only give beloved films a facelift but also to introduce viewers to films they otherwise may never have heard of. Collider routinely covers Criterion's new offerings and November saw the addition of the aforementioned Power of the Dog, Malcolm X, and The Infernal Affairs as well as Daisies and In the Mood for Love. More recently, Criterion also created its own subscription service The Criterion Channel. For $10.99/month or $99.99 a year, subscribers get access to hundreds of productions sure to satisfy any cinephile as well as a boatload of shorts and extra content.

Barnes and Nobles' massive 50% off Criterion Collection sale only lasts three days, so there's little time for fans to bolster their film collection for the holidays. Check out the full selection of special releases on the retailer's website. You can watch actress Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field choose their favorite Criterion movies down below.