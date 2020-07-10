Barnes & Noble’s Biannual 50% Off Criterion Sale Is Now Live

It’s July, which means it’s time for Barnes & Noble’s biannual 50%-off Criterion sale (it also comes around in November). Criterion has been putting out some amazing releases this year including Portrait of a Lady on Fire, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Great Escape, Me and You and Everyone We Know, and more. That’s not to mention the great titles they have on the horizon like Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits, Marriage Story, Brute Force, and others.

Since we’re all cooped up inside (or at least should be; please don’t be going to bars or other crowded areas during a pandemic), now’s a pretty good time to spend your entertainment dollar on Criterion discs. They’re always packed with special features, so you’ll get your money’s worth digging into all the extras. If there’s an arthouse, indie, or foreign film you’ve been looking to add to your collection, now’s the time to pull the trigger.

Click over to B&N for the sale, which runs to August 2nd.