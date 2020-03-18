Criterion Announces June 2020 Titles and a 20-30% Off Sale

Amid coronavirus concerns, Criterion has decided to move forward and announce their June 2020 titles, along with a huge sale in their store so you can stock up on movies to watch during self-isolation.

Criterion has lowered the regular price of all of their in-stock and upcoming releases, effective now through April 30th. So if you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on that 3-disc edition of Terry Gilliam’s Brazil, there has never been a better time than a global pandemic to make that a permanent part of your collection. Plus, their list of June inductees is undeniably attractive.

From the official Criterion newsletter:

This month’s lineup traverses the vast spectrum of the human condition, from the all-consuming romance between two women to the slapstick pleasures of silent cinema’s great stone face; from the pain and joy of one woman’s self-discovery to the brutal horrors of war.

First, there’s Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, a 2019 French period drama that won Best Screenplay at Cannes. Then there’s 1985’s Come and See, a Russian-language film about the Nazi occupation of Belarus that was censored by the Soviet Union for nearly a decade. Also on the list is Buster Keaton’s semi-autobiographical film The Cameraman, a farcical take on his move to MGM in 1928; the 1965 Japanese documentary film Tokyo Olympiad, about the 1964 Summer Olympics that were held in Tokyo; and Paul Mazursky’s 1978 comedy An Unmarried Woman, starring Jill Clayburgh in an Oscar-nominated performance as a young divorcee. Check out the Criterion artwork below.