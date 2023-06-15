Criterion has just announced its additions to its collection coming during September, and it includes an acclaimed documentary, international cinema and a timeless classic. Moonage Daydream, last year's masterpiece about the life and art of David Bowie will be added to the collection, joined by Luis Valdez's notorious biopic of a Mexican American musical trailblazer, La Bamba. Added to that, one of the most beloved fantasy comedies of all time, The Princess Bride, will be headed to the prestigious catalog. The final entry in the month of September will be Walkabout, the story of two children who are left to fend for themselves in the Australian outback.

Brett Morgen's documentary about one of the most popular singers of all time goes beyond the impact David Bowie's music had on pop culture and on the hearts of the millions of followers the artist has around the world. Moonage Daydream is about who Bowie was as a human being, detailing the troubles that haunted his mind while he was working on delivering the best music he possibly could. A remarkable human being was encapsulated in almost three hours of unseen footage, brand-new interviews to the people that knew him best and clips from some of Bowie's most iconic live performances.

On the other hand, after years of being one of the most quotable features in history, The Princess Bride is finally joining the Criterion Collection. Rob Reiner's fantasy comedy follows Buttercup (Robin Wright), a young princess who is unhappily engaged to someone else after the presumed death of her partner (Cary Elwes). But when Buttercup realizes that Westley is still alive, the pair must escape from the evil people who are after them, while having the plenty of laughs in the meantime. After all, who can survive a sword fight against Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin) without laughing?

Image via NEON

RELATED: This Mexican Cinema Classic Turned Real-Life Tragedy Into a Horrific Nightmare

Luis Valdez's 1987 biopic La Bamba is an extraordinary achievement, capturing what made Ritchie Valens (Lou Diamond Phillips) dedicate his life towards the creation and performing of music. While Beverly Hills Cop II was dominating the box office, this intimate story focused on Valens as he fell in love, joined and formed bands whenever he could and worked his way up to the top, in a career that would see him releasing one of the most recognizable party songs in history. The feature has its entry to the catalog more than deserved, where it will join an ever-expansive list of the best cinema has to offer.

All four releases will be made available throughout the month of September and are available for preorder on The Criterion Collection website now. Check out the full lineup below:

Moonage Daydream

Image via Critereon

Moonage Daydream illuminates the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time. Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Brett Morgen’s feature length experiential cinematic odyssey explores David Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey. The film is guided by David Bowie’s own narration and is the first officially sanctioned film on the artist.

The Princess Bride

Image via Critereon

A kindly grandfather sits down with his ill grandson and reads him a story. The story is one that has been passed down from father to son for generations. As the grandfather reads the story, the action comes alive. The story is a classic tale of love and adventure as the beautiful Buttercup, engaged to the odious Prince Humperdinck, is kidnapped and held against her will in order to start a war, It is up to Westley (her childhood beau, now returned as the Dread Pirate Roberts) to save her. On the way he meets a thief and his hired helpers, an accomplished swordsman and a huge, super strong giant, both of whom become Westley's companions in his quest.

La Bamba

Image via Critereon

During the summer of 1957 in Northern California, Richard Valenzuela (Lou Diamond Phillips) is a 16-year old Mexican-American teenager who lives with his mother Connie Valenzuela (Rosanna DeSoto) and his younger siblings. His family is poor, and he works as a farm worker after school. He loves music, especially rock and roll, and dreams of becoming a famous musician. Richie suffers from aviophobia on account of recurring nightmares about the mid-air collision that occurred over his school, in which his best friend was crushed to death by one of the fallen aircraft, an event he did not witness when he attended his grandfather's funeral. One day, Richie's troubled half-brother Roberto Morales (Esai Morales) arrives after being released from prison, surprising him and his mother. They all decide to leave the farm and move to a house in Southern California, along with Bob's girlfriend Rosie Caballero (Elizabeth Peña).

Walkabout

Image via Critereon

A teenage girl and her younger brother live with their parents in a modest high rise apartment in Sydney, Australia. One day, their father drives them into the outback, ostensibly for a picnic. As they prepare to eat, the father draws a gun and begins firing at the children. The boy believes it to be a game, but the daughter realizes her father is attempting to murder them, and flees with her brother, seeking shelter behind rocks. She watches as her father sets their car on fire and shoots himself in the head. The girl conceals the suicide from her brother, retrieves some of the picnic food, and leads him away from the scene, attempting to walk home through the desert.

The Trial

A feverishly inspired take on Franz Kafka’s novel, Orson Welles’ The Trial casts Anthony Perkins as the bewildered office drone Josef K., whose arrest for an unspecified crime plunges him into a menacing bureaucratic labyrinth of guilt, corruption, and paranoia. Exiled from Hollywood and creatively unchained, Welles poured his ire at the studio system, McCarthyism, and all forms of totalitarian oppression into this cinematic statement—one of his boldest and most personal, and the film that he himself considered his greatest. Dizzying camera angles, expressionistic lighting, increasingly surreal locations—Welles unleashed the full force of his visual brilliance to convey the nightmarish disorientation of a world gone mad.

You can check out the official trailer for Moonage Daydream below: