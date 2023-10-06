Editor's note: This story contains details of intimate partner abuse, please read at your own discretion. If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The Last of Us star Ashley Johnson has come forward with allegations of physical and sexual violence, as well as mental and emotional abuse, against her ex-boyfriend and former Critical Role castmate Brian Foster in a lawsuit recently filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court. She's one of six named plaintiffs, along with one anonymous woman, accusing Foster of horrific behavior over the last decade.

The complaint from Johnson and the other plaintiffs paints a picture of a controlling abuser who has a "disturbing pattern and practice of chilling and depraved behavior towards women." Beyond creating an environment of fear around him, he would allegedly use his celebrity to make unwanted advances and comments to multiple women, including Johnson's sister Haylie Langseth and Critical Role colleagues. Also cited is the writer's struggles with alcohol and drug abuse which have only exacerbated his troubling behavior over this time.

Johnson's allegations are particularly heartbreaking, stating that Foster extorted and physically intimidated her for years, with his behavior becoming worse after they began dating in 2012. One notable incident saw him forced out of Johnson's home under an emergency protective order for using her security system to track her. The abuse continued after their 2023 breakup as he allegedly started carrying modified airsoft guns and a garotte and harassing her on social media with a post of her dogs tagged at the location "Robert Blake Garden’s". His behavior was so terrifying she began to fear for her life.

'Critical Role' Reportedly Had No Knowledge of Foster's Abuse

Image via Anna Azarov

Foster spent multiple years with Critical Role, appearing on the main show and hosting Talks Machina discussing the events of the series until his 2021 firing for harassing critics. Despite his involvement, the company denied having any knowledge of his abuses, saying in a statement to ComicBook.com: