The Big Picture The second chapter of Candela Obscura takes viewers back to a realm of horror with new characters and enemies, offering a continuation of the series without requiring prior knowledge.

Leveraging improv and gaming, Chapter 2 features a new cast led by game master Spenser Starke, with Travis Willingham and Marisha Ray from The Legend of Vox Machina joining the cast alongside Brennan Lee Mulligan, Zehra Fazal, and Luis Carazo.

This three-part series incorporates clues that viewers can pick up along the way and aims to provide a unique and immersive experience for fans who enjoy horror dramas and want to test their sleuthing skills.

The team behind the critically-acclaimed animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, Critical Role is set to take the audience back to the realm of otherworldly horror with the second chapter of their ongoing DND campaign series Candela Obscura. The new three-episode chapter includes a new circle, a new game master, and a whole new set of magickal enemies. Now, you can watch the premiere on the big screen as tonight's premiere will be simulcast in select Cinemark theaters.

Set in the fictional world known as The Fairelands, Candela Obscura follows an obscure order of investigators, who face many horrors and fight a mysterious source of corruption with their ancient knowledge and powers. In the three-part series, each episode begins with an inciting incident that prompts a new team, or a circle of investigators to solve the mystery at hand. The episodes are designed in a way that the viewers or listeners can pick up the clues at the point. Further, though the new chapter is a continuation of the series, the new set of investigators — as well as the viewers — need no knowledge of the previous chapter or challenges to play along.

Who Is in 'Candela Obscura' Chapter 2?

The second chapter of Candela Obscura introduces a new cast featuring Travis Willingham (The Legend of Vox Machina) and Marisha Ray (The Legend of Vox Machina), alongside Brennan Lee Mulligan (Dimension 20, Exandria Unlimited), Zehra Fazal (My Adventures with Superman, Destiny 2: Lightfall), and Luis Carazo (Exandria Unlimited, Outbreak, Undead Rag & Bone).

Image via Critical Role

They are led by the lead designer Spenser Starke as the new game master. Candela Obscura was originally created by Taliesin Jaffe and Chris Lockey, with Starke and Rowan Hall serving as lead designers and writers. Steve Failows served as director, as well as co-producer alongside Maxwell James. Fans who are looking to engage in a new kind of experience and bring out their sleuth skills are thoroughly going to enjoy this horror drama.

This new chapter consists of three new episodes and airs on the last Thursday of each month. Candela Obscura Chapter 2 premieres tonight and you can watch on Critical Role's Twitch and YouTube channels or get your tickets to see it on the big screen at Cinemark. The VOD and podcast versions will be available two weeks after the premiere.