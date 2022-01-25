One of the most anticipated animated shows of 2022, The Legend of Vox Machina, is finally premiering on January 28, and I got to interview three members of the cast, Matt Mercer, Marisha Ray, and Ashley Johnson about translating their live stream campaigns into a scripted TV series. The Legend of Vox Machina is based on the mega popular Dungeons & Dragons live stream campaign Critical Role, which resulted in the most successful Kickstarter campaign ever to produce an animated show. The series follows a group of dysfunctional adventurers as they accept a daunting task to save the ream, in exchange for some coin, and kinda, sorta succeed at it. The show also stars the rest of the Critical Role cast, which includes Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O'Brian, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham.

The show is a phenomenal animated fantasy epic, full of great fight scenes, magical creatures, lots of lore, and the type of guts, gore, and R-rated humor that you'd expect from the folks from Critical Role. During the interview, Mercer, Ray and Johnson discussed what arcs from the live stream they wanted to adapt, how they translated their live improv into a scripted series, whether they wanted to change anything from the original campaign, and more.

Watch what they had to say in the player above, or read a transcription of the interview below. The Legend of Vox Machina premieres in three-episode batches starting January 28.

COLLIDER: A big part of what makes D&D fun is the improvisation aspect, how do you translate that to a scripted show?

MATT MERCER: A lot of it was going back and revisiting a lot of the original campaign and ensuring that the dialogue still carried a lot of the dialogue from the original stream or the essence of it. We know these characters so well that it's just kind of carrying that over into a scripted format, along with the silly interactions, and the giving each other shit, and playing little small pranks here and there. It's still very much keeping that heart.

And, thankfully, we've had a lot of wonderful creatives helping flesh out these scripts in a collaborative way to where we've had that input, where we could tweak. We could make sure that it still keeps the heart and the feel of what we enjoyed playing through originally to this animated medium.

How did you work on what stories to adapt for the show?

MARISHA RAY: There's so much to pull from Matt's world, but the Briarwood arc was such an obvious candidate because the Briarwoods are just so delicious in everything that they do. And it was one of our favorite arcs from the first campaign. So we knew pretty early on that we wanted to explore that.

What was the experience like of doing voice recordings in a more controlled environment than during the streams?

ASHLEY JOHNSON: I feel like because we have played so many hours, and so many games, and improv'd I don't know how many hours it is all together now. But it feels more precise being able to sort of truncate the whole story and have these sort of bite-size episodes, and sort of, taking some of our favorite moments. Of course, there's so much more that we want to put in there, but I feel like we were still able to tell the story that we wanted to tell in just the right amount of time. And yeah, it didn't feel super different to me, sitting at the table or standing behind the mic with everybody. We know these characters so well after all this time and it was just fun. It was super fun to be behind a mic and just knowing that we're putting our characters unto... into an animated series now.

RAY: You see it all the time and you hear people talk about it in film and TV that by episode six, they really started getting their stride. And it is, because you go through this period of trying to really figure out who these people were. But since we'd already been playing these characters for hundreds of hours for several years. We were really able to just jump in and know exactly who they were and what we wanted to portray with them.

Was there anything you wanted to add that wasn't in the streams, whether it's from characterization, just story moments, anything at all?

MERCER: There's always a number of small moments that aren't pertinent to the main story that you would love to have seen. Small interactions. Things that, with the cost of animation, and the time that you have, don't quite fit. So on one hand, you're also like, "Wow! Those moments still exist in the original stream." So you can still enjoy it and how it first originally came out. Or we tried to find ways to still bring them in by rearranging the timeline a bit and still included in the story. Maybe be at a different time, or in a slightly different way, but it's still the same comedic beat, or it's still the same important character interaction that we loved from the original campaign. So, the fun part about an adaptation is you get to kind of, you get to mess around a little bit with the original format.

You get to cut the fat in some places and in others improve it where an improvised narrative doesn't always hit everything a hundred percent of the time. Sometimes you wander a bit, sometimes some silly moments go on too long. Here, you get to really kind of take the best of the best, and streamline it, and make it the best it can be for animation. And while it's been a challenge, a really fun challenge, I think it really kind of makes this a really strong outing for the story.

There are some moments in the show that are not from the livestreams, how was it to work on expanding the story like that?

RAY: We played in our living rooms three years before we turned a camera on the stream. So there was actually a lot to pull from these home game sessions and being able to show something that are fans of our tabletop RPG show were unfamiliar with, but it's also new for them. And it's brand new for the new audience who had maybe never heard anything about Critical Role before. So it's kind of starting everybody on this, even playing field. Which was something that we were really excited and looking forward to doing.

MERCER: Yeah, I think it allowed us the opportunity, like we just had to bring stuff from the home game in, and to really show those early stages. The dynamics of this group of misfits, who, they work together, but they got their tensions. They have their miscommunications and kind of really get to enjoy the journey that we got to enjoy as players and as a GM, to where it eventually goes in the On-stream game. And so it's been, it was really fun to kind of create that new story at the beginning. And I'm looking forward for people to get to experience it for the first time.

Matt, now stepping from being behind the screen to sort of being on equal foot with the actors, how was that for you, knowing everything as the actors doing? Sort of being less in control in a way. And did you want to sort of add more of the knowledge that you had from before?

MERCER: It was nice to not be the only person running the story outside of the players. You know, having a support of other incredibly talented creative people helping me make this the best it can be, has been awesome. But we've all been very involved in pretty much every step of the production. Every single art approval meeting, every single story crafting, meeting all scripts, went through note passes with the full cast. Like, we were, all of us very involved in every part of the creative as it went through. So this wasn't like just handing the reins to folks and hoping it turned out okay. You know, we wanted to make sure this was as close as we could get it to our hopeful final vision. And we did it, we're very thankful that we were given the trust by the people at Amazon Prime to helmet the way we did. And to work with all these wonderful creative folks. But it didn't feel that different because we were still involved the whole way.

Was there anything you guys wanted to take the opportunity and re-do when working on the show?

RAY: Man, I can't think of many do-overs, kind of the beauty about tabletop RPGs and that improv format is "it is what it is and you got to roll with the punches." And the there's not a lot that I would change and not a lot we have changed in terms of characterizations or story plots. But I know for me, personally, for Keyleth, I was so excited to see some of her big badass spell casting moments realized because you do these huge epic things that you know are epic in your head when you're role-playing. But to see the epic animation team at tit mills, bring it into this full anime glory. Oh man, I can't wait for the audience to see some of them. It's so good.

JOHNSON: Yeah. Agreed. I think it's jumping off of that, of when you describe something at the table, of whatever you're doing in battle and you're like "Oh god, this looks so cool in my head! But I don't know if I'm fully describing this correctly." That is the difference for me, in jumping from the table to animation because you get to fully see that in a way that we wouldn't be able to show at the table and you're like "Oh yes! Oh! I look like a badass for like 10 seconds." And it's the reason why you play in RPGs because you want to like feel cool for a little bit.

MERCER: I will say changing up some NPCs for the story, if anything, changed at all would be that. Cause when the story is truncated, you have the opportunity to take some NPCs that maybe weren't as important in the stream. And now we get to flesh them out more and make them a little more prominent in the animated series. We get to adjust a few things with some of the non main characters to make them a little more interesting and a little more involved in the main story than they might have been when we streamed it originally, so that was one cool thing. We got to kind of tweak and alter a bit.

