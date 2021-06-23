Those Critters who have been eagerly anticipating more news about the upcoming animated series The Legend of Vox Machina have not been waiting in vain — the Critical Role team has released the latest installment of their digital series, The Legend of the Legend of Vox Machina, along with some exciting new updates about the show coming soon to Amazon Prime Video.

Phil Bourassa (Young Justice, Batman: Bad Blood, Justice League) will serve as the lead character designer for the upcoming animated series, and the Critical Role cast expressed their own hype over learning that Bourassa would be lending his talents to rendering the world of their very first D&D campaign for the small screen. In addition, fans can check out an official first look at the character art for The Legend of Vox Machina above, which features the party of adventurers including Percival de Rolo, Pike Trickfoot, Grog Strongjaw, Scanlan Shorthalt, Keyleth, Vax'ildan, and Vex'ahlia.

The Legend of Vox Machina stars the Critical Role cast of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham, who are reprising their roles; they will also serve as executive producers alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), with Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light) joining as supervising director. Emmy award-winning studio Titmouse is the animation partner.

The Legend of Vox Machina is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video, although no official premiere date has yet been announced. Watch the update video below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Legend of Vox Machina:

The Amazon Original series The Legend of Vox Machina follows a group of second-rate adventurers on a quest to save the realm from terrifying monsters and dark magical forces. Throughout the first season, our characters will face undead giants, overthrow a sinister necromancer, and confront a powerful curse that has taken root inside their own group. Through it all, they learn how to function as a team, and discover they’re much more than that: they’re family.

