Critters rejoice! It was announced today that Critical Role's highly-anticipated animated series The Legend of Vox Machina will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 4, 2022. The news broke at Critical Role's New York Comic-Con panel during which they did a live scene read from the first episode of the show and premiered the opening cinematic.

The title sequence is an action-packed, epic introduction to the members of Vox Machina we all know and love while flashing through several of the key locations throughout Critical Role's first campaign. The talents and designs of Phil Bourassa are on full display as the world comes to life. Perhaps more exciting though is the profanity-laden reading the cast did of a beer-soaked tavern brawl alongside footage from the first episode. It's the first official clip we've seen of the show and a perfect showcase of what's to come for the boozing and bonding Vox Machina.

The Legend of Vox Machina harkens back to Critical Role's first live stream and band of characters with every member of the original cast of beloved nerds and voice actors reprising their roles. It features the talents of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham with Matt Mercer taking on the role of various fan-favorite NPCs from the campaign. The cast also acts as executive producers alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse).

It's been a wild ride for Critical Role's animated show. Originally, it started out as a Kickstarter for a single special, but upon receiving an overwhelming amount of support from fans to the tune of $11.3 million, it became a ten-episode series recounting the tales of Vox Machina. It only got better from there when Amazon picked up the series for its Prime Video platform, turning it into a two-season, 24 episode series with a greater budget to help the folks at Critical Role get their vision right.

The first season will last ten episodes with season two running for 14. Check out the title sequence below for The Legend of Vox Machina coming out on February 4.

