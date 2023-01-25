Amazon Studios and Critical Role have announced today they are bringing the Mighty Nein campaign of Dungeons & Dragons to the streamer as an animated series. Set approximately two decades after the events of The Legend of Vox Machina, Mighty Nein follows a new party of adventurers as they explore the world of Exandria.

Created in 2015, Critical Role is a weekly web series in which voice actors play Dungeons & Dragons as members of a powerful team of heroes. While the series was fairly well-known by tabletop RPG fans, the first campaign of Critical Role became a hit after it got adapted into The Legend of Vox Machina animated series. While The Legend of Vox Machina is still premiering Season 2 episodes at the streamer, the warm reception of the series ensured it would be renewed up to Season 3. And while the original “Vox Machina” campaign has enough content for a few more seasons, Critical Role and Prime Video are already thinking about the future with Mighty Nein.

Together with the new series reveal, Prime Video has also announced a multiyear exclusive overall television and first-look film deal with Critical Role. That means the streamer has the exclusive right to any adaptation Critical Role wants to pursue with their fantasy world, Exandria. That includes the upcoming Mighty Nein series, focused on the second RPG campaign created by Critical Role.

Commenting on the new partnership, Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, said:

“With the success of our animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, we are looking forward to continuing our relationship with Critical Role and expanding its universe with Mighty Nein. Expanding these iconic franchises for our global Prime Video customers continues to be an ambitious and rewarding journey and we are eager to see where this new series takes us.”

Travis Willingham, co-founder and CEO of Critical Role, also added:

“Critical Role's livestream campaigns are the spark that lit the flame for our worldwide audience. Seeing the stories and characters from our first campaign come to life in The Legend of Vox Machina was a dream realized, and we are absolutely buzzing with excitement to do it again with Mighty Nein. But with today's announcement, we're confident that the stories we tell will keep expanding into realms of entertainment beyond what we can even imagine.”

The Future of The Legend of Vox Machina and Mighty Nein

While it’s exciting to learn that Critical role is expanding its initial deal with Amazon Studios, the upcoming release of Mighty Nein is also good news for The Legend of Vox Machina. Since Amazon Studios is so satisfied with the first animated series to the point of ordering a second one, it’s safe to assume Critical Role will be able to adapt the entire “Vox Machina” campaign into animation. Besides that, the multiyear deal means Critical Role might expand its adaptation toward films and miniseries.

Many more RPG adventures set in Exandria could gain new life in Prime Video. However, since the world of Exandria is so rich in culture and lore, nothing prevents Critical Role from creating all-original stories under their new deal with Amazon Studios. Whatever might come next, it’s definitely a good day to be a Dungeons & Dragons fan.

New episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina come to Prime Video every Friday. There’s still no release date for Mighty Nein. Check out the new series announcement trailer below.