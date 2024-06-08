The Big Picture Critical Role's Mighty Nein series is currently in production with the entire team recording new episodes.

Campaign 2 features a new set of characters on a quest to prevent chaos in the kingdom.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 is returning to Prime Video soon.

More production updates have surfaced regarding Critical Role. Aside from the news about Vox Machina's upcoming third season, there have been some production updates for the group's next D&D Prime Video series, Mighty Nein. This upcoming series was first teased back in 2023 and over on social media, we now know how far in production this show is currently.

According to the show's official X account (aka Twitter), the entire Critical Role team is currently in the middle of recording for the upcoming series. While details on what the first season would entail continue to remain shrouded in mystery, Critical Role's Dungeon Master, Matthew Mercer, quoted the update with the caption "ya'll aren't ready."

Mighty Nein is the name of Critical Role's second Dungeon and Dragons campaign after the Legends of Vox Machina ended in 2017.

Campaign 2 began in 2018, and it introduced a new set of characters and had a total of 141 episodes. A video of the show's announcement was released back in 2023, where it featured iconic lines throughout the campaign, and a logline that reads "Mighty Nein follows a group of criminals and misfits who are the only ones that can prevent the kingdom from plunging into chaos when an arcane artifact capable of reshaping reality falls into the wrong hands."

What Is Critical Role and 'The Legend of Vox Machina'?

Critical Role is a Dungeons and Dragons group consisting of voice actors, which includes Ashley Johnson, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Liam O'Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Marisha Ray, and Sam Riegel. Their D&D sessions started as a live web series that started in 2015 and are currently in the middle of their third campaign called "Bells Hells."

In 2019, Critical Role launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund an animated series based on their first campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina. Their goal was to reach $750,000 and to produce a 22-minute episode of their campaign. Their crowdfunding campaign was a massive success, with their goal being achieved during the first hour since it launched, raising over $11 million. Ever since the Kickstarter, The Legends of Vox Machina was produced by Titmouse and Amazon Studios.

While Mighty Nein has yet to announce an official release date or a trailer for the show, you can watch The Legend of Vox Machina seasons 1 and 2 on Prime Video. Meanwhile, the original Critical Role live streams are available to stream on YouTube.