Although Critical Role's most recent campaign has ended as of last week, Critters can look forward to another new adventure gearing up to start very soon. The team behind the smash-hit series has revealed that they'll be launching a new show titled Exandria Unlimited, which kicks off officially on June 24.

Within the Critical Role-established world of Exandria (as explored in the show's first two campaigns, Vox Machina and The Mighty Nein), a new group will set out on an adventure that will further expand the world and the lore of the series. The eight-episode mini-campaign begins in Emon, a city still recovering from the scars of the Chroma Conclave attack nearly 30 years later, and follows a freshly-formed party of characters. The new campaign takes place 30 years after Vox Machina and 10 years after Mighty Nein, and will be considered official game canon that impacts future timelines within the Critical Role world.

Exandria Unlimited stars voice actors Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Blindspot) and Robbie Daymond (Marvel’s Spider-Man, Sailor Moon) along with Critical Role founders and voice actors Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us, Infinity Train, The Avengers), Liam O’Brien (Spider-Man, Star Wars: Rebels, The Last of Us Part II) and Matthew Mercer (Overwatch, League of Legends, Resident Evil: Damnation), and will be led by Game Master Aabria Iyengar (Happy Jacks RPG, Dimension 20, Saving Throw).

Starting June 24, Exandria Unlimited will air Thursday evenings at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Critical Role’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

VOD is available immediately for Twitch channel subscribers and will be available on Critical Role’s YouTube channel at noon PT the following Monday. Exandria Unlimited will also be available in a podcast format one week after its initial airing on the Critical Role podcast feed, which is available via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Watch the full review video below:

Here's the official synopsis for Exandria Unlimited:

Within the world of Exandria, there are an unlimited amount of stories to be told — and we have only just begun. Exandria Unlimited is the newest eight episode mini-campaign brought to you by, and existing within the same world as Critical Role. Following a fresh-faced and freshly formed crew of characters, this adventure begins in Emon, a city still recovering from the scars of the Chroma Conclave attack nearly 30 years later. While navigating the usual nuances of learning how to work (and play) together as a team, a burning question whispers in the back of the minds of our mixed bag of adventurers, “What is driving me down this path?”

