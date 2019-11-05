‘Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina’ to Stream Exclusively on Prime Video

0

Attention critters! Amazon Prime Video announced today that they will be the exclusive streaming home for the upcoming animated series Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, based on the popular media brand Critical Role. In addition to ordering two seasons of the series, Amazon Studios has given Critical Role a first-look deal to develop new series to premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

This is awesome news for fans of Critical Role, a wildly popular story-driven media brand that began with a live roleplaying show between friends that currently still airs on Twitch with over half a million regular viewers. That flagship show has since spun out into comic books, graphic novels, animation, live performances, podcasts, fan art, and now an animated series on Amazon, with more potentially on the way in the near future.

Earlier this year, Critical Role launched a Kickstarter to fund a 22-minute special titled Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina produced by Titmouse, the animation studio behind popular adult cartoons like Metalocalypse and Venture Bros. The Kickstarter was a wild success, raising over $11.3 million, enough to produce a 10-episode season. Prime Video ordered an additional 14 episodes on top of that success, bringing the entire run to 24 episodes across two seasons.

“We were absolutely floored by the level of enthusiasm we received on the Kickstarter campaign, and now we can deliver exactly what the fans wanted, and MORE,” said Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham, cast members of Critical Role and executive producers on the series. Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, added, “We’re thrilled to work with the whole team to bring The Legend of Vox Machina, and new Critical Role series, to our Prime Video customers.”

According to the official press release, Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina will follow “a group of second-rate, drunken adventurers on a quest to save the realm from terrifying monsters and dark magical forces, only to discover they become a found family in the process.” The series stars the Critical Role cast of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham, who are reprising their roles from the live roleplaying show.