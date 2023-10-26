Veep co-stars Tony Hale and Sam Richardson are ready to roll some dice for charity, teaming up with the Critical Role Foundation for the Red Nose Day campaign in collaboration with Comic Relief US. The special will air on Giving Tuesday, November 28, on Critical Role’s YouTube and Twitch channel, with the video on demand going up the next day. As part of the “Choose Their Adventure … Again!” series, Hale and Richardson join members of Critical Role’s main cast with Matt Mercer, Liam O’Brien, Laura Bailey, and Taliesin Jaffe.

On the Critical Role Foundation’s Tiltify page, the summary of the one-shot is the following, “Set among the enigmatic islands of the Shattered Teeth, a troupe of unlikely allies finds themselves thrust into a fateful journey of high-adventure and absolutely absurdity.” This fan-influenced journey is dictated by the donations received between October 25 and November 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The amount of the donations will dictate certain elements of the story, from the classes of the characters, what villains they battle, and even major narrative twists.

Critical Role Raises Money For the Third Year in a Row

This is the Critical Role Foundation's third time partnered with Red Nose Day. The Legend of Vox Machina creators' first two events guest-starred the late-night talk show host, Stephen Colbert. As an avid fantasy fan, Colbert brought real props used in The Lord of the Rings franchise as part of the adventure. According to Critical Role’s Tiltify page, the one-shot with Colbert raised over $190,000 for Red Nose Day 2022.

Image via Critical Role

What is Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day was created by the U.K. charity organization Comic Relief to raise money to help children affected by poverty and inequality. The idea was to make people laugh while fundraising for money. For decades, Red Nose Day has been the year's highlight event and featured comedians like Rowan Atkinson, Stephen Fry, and David Tennant.

Sam Richardson and Tony Hale will join Critical Role on November 28 for Red Nose Day in a one-shot campaign. Fans can donate at Critical Role Foundations’ Tiltify page to help dictate the adventure. Check out the trailer for Critical Role’s upcoming animated series Mighty Nein on Prime Video below: