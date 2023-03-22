A movie's success may depend on a variety of things, including how well it does financially, how well it does with reviewers, and how well it connects with fans. Several things can go wrong, such as a movie becoming successful with audiences but receiving negative reviews from critics for more technical problems.

Or in other instances, several films received positive reviews from critics but suffer at the box office owing to a variety of internal and external causes including poor timing or poor marketing strategies. Regardless of how they were regarded when they were initially released, many movies went on to become classics and were prominently featured on lists of best movies.

1 ‘The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Based on the 1982 novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption by Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption depicts the tale of banker Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), who, in spite of his denials of guilt, is given a life sentence in Shawshank State Prison for the murders of his wife and her lover. He then befriends other inmates and develops a period of time, looking for solace and, finally, redemption through simple kindness.

Although The Shawshank Redemption garnered positive reviews when it was first released, particularly for its plot and the acting of Robbins and Freeman, it was a commercial disaster, taking in only $16 million during its initial theatrical run. Its failure at the time was attributed to a number of factors, including competition from movies like Pulp Fiction and Forrest Gump.

2 'Children of Men' (2006)

Based on P. D. James' 1992 novel of the same name, Children of Men is set in 2027 when society is left on the verge of disintegrating due to two decades of human infertility. The film follows Theo Faron (Clive Owen), who is forced to aid Kee (Clare-Hope Ashitey), a refugee and the first pregnant woman in years, in escaping the mayhem.

Although receiving tremendous praise from critics and three Oscar nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing, as well as being universally regarded as one of the best movies of the twenty-first century, its $76 million production budget was not met at the box office.

3 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Image via Gramercy Pictures

The Big Lebowski follows L.A. slacker, Jeff “The Duke” Lebowski (Jeff Bridges), who is mistaken for the millionaire of the same name, seeks compensation for the rug the debt collectors damage while searching for the other Lebowski, and enlists the aid of his fellow bowlers while looking for the millionaire's missing wife.

The Big Lebowski did not appear like an immediate classic when it was initially released in 1998, despite the fact that it is now regarded as one of the Coen Brothers' most famous movies. Even the Coen Brothers themselves were upset with how it came out because many critics misread the humor of the movie. Only $18 million was made at the box office during the movie's initial domestic run, barely covering its $15 million production cost.

4 'The Thing' (1982)

Based on the 1938 novella Who Goes There? by John W. Campbell Jr., The Thing relates the story of a group of American scientists who travel to Antarctica and come upon the titular "Thing," an alien parasite that mimics and assimilates other living things. When they grow to realize they can no longer trust one another and that any of them could be the Thing, the gang is overtaken by paranoia and conflict.

In spite of a $15 million budget, The Thing only made $19.6 million at the box office. In hindsight, it was probably a victim of timing because the film is very much not a Spielberg-style feel-good story, which dominated the alien movie genre in the early 1980s (specifically the same summer).

5 ‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’ (2015)

Based on Jesse Andrews' 2012 debut novel of the same name, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl follows Greg (Thomas Mann), a high school student who enjoys making movie parodies with his coworker Earl (RJ Cyler), who has his life perspective completely changed after becoming friends with a classmate (Olivia Cooke) who has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

The movie barely made enough money at the box office to cover its $8 million production cost due to several reasons including bad timing since numerous blockbuster commercial fares that summer was released at the same time. However, the movie was well received by critics at Sundance, who praised it for its excellent performance from the youthful actors as well as its excellent storytelling and true adaptation.

6 ‘A Simple Plan’ (1998)

Based on Scott B. Smith's 1993 novel of the same name, A Simple Plan is set in rural Minnesota and centers on brothers Hank (Bill Paxton) and Jacob Mitchell (Billy Bob Thornton) as well as their friend, who finds a wrecked plane that contains $4.4 million in cash. They take great pains to keep the money a secret, but as time passes, they start to lose faith in one another, which leads to lies, treachery, and murder.

When A Simple Plan made its debut at the 1998 Toronto International Film Festival, it was well-received by critics. Nonetheless, it performed poorly at the North American box office after its theatrical release, earning $16.3 million.

7 'Office Space' (1999)

Office Space follows a disgruntled and uninspired programmer named Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston) who works for the Texas-based software business Initech. He’s friends with Samir Nagheenanajar (Ajay Naidu), a coworker who despises the fact that no one can ever pronounce his last name right, and Michael Bolton (David Herman), who despises having his name associated with the famous singer of the same name. Together, they revolt against their avaricious employer.

When it first debuted in 1999, the movie bombed at the box office, earning only $12.2 million against a $10 million budget despite being a critic’s favorite. The workplace satire didn't fully enter the culture until years of airings on Comedy Central and a few memorable memes.

8 ‘Donnie Darko’ (2001)

Donnie Darko, which is set in October 1988, centers on Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal), an emotionally unstable adolescent who unintentionally sleepwalks his way out of a weird accident. He then has visions of Frank, a shadowy character dressed as a rabbit who warns him that the end of the world is just over 28 days away.

After the September 11 attacks had happened a few months prior, advertising for Donnie Darko was restricted due to sequences showing a crashed jet, which negatively impacted the film's box-office performance. The movie, however, got favorable reviews and was ranked No. 2 in Empire's list of the "50 Greatest Independent Films of All Time."

9 ‘Slither’ (2006)

Slither happens when an extraterrestrial parasite that is hostile and intelligent is brought to Earth by a meteorite. The parasite penetrates the South Carolina hamlet of Wheelsy, where it infects Grant Grant (Michael Rooker), a wealthy inhabitant, by taking control of his body and stealing his mind.

Critics gave the movie largely favorable reviews while applauding its idea, B-movie tropes, James Gunn's direction, storyline, and the cast's performances. Thus, the movie soon gained its cult status. Unfortunately, despite having a $15 million budget, it only made $12 million at the box office globally.

10 ‘The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford’ (2007)

Adapted from Ron Hansen's 1983 novel of the same name, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford follows Robert Ford (Casey Affleck), who has admired Jesse James (Brad Pitt) since he was a young boy, makes many attempts to join the Missouri outlaw's reformed gang but eventually develops a grudge against the bandit leader.

With a $30 million production budget, the movie debuted to a dismal $4 million in U.S. box office receipts. Despite being a box office bomb, the movie earned favorable reviews from reviewers, and Pitt and Affleck's performances were much praised. The movie is also often cited as one of Roger Deakins' greatest works of cinematography.

