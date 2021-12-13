This year’s 27th Critics Choice Awards were dominated by two films in particular: Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, with both titles receiving a total of 11 nominations.

Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, which explores what it was like to live in the turbulent capital of Northern Ireland in the 1960s, earned nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, and Original Screenplay. Moreover, Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds each received nominations for Best Supporting Actor, Caitríona Balfe was nominated for Supporting Actress, Jude Hill for Best Young Actor and the cast received a nomination for Best Acting Ensemble.

On the other hand, Spielberg’s West Side Story landed nominations for Best Director, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Editing, and Best Cinematography. The cast also got nominations, as both Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno received nominations for Best Supporting Actress, and Rachel Zegler for Best Young Actor.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog both earned 10 nominations, including Best Picture. Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley received 8 nominations each, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard and Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up got six. The contenders for Best Animated Feature this year are Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs the Machines, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

As for cast nominations, Andrew Garfield (tick, tick...BOOM!), Nicolas Cage (Pig), Will Smith (King Richard), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power. ofthe Dog), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano), and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) are all nominated for Best Lead Actor. Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), and Kirsten Stewart (Spencer) are the contenders for Best Lead Actress. Joining Dornan and Hinds for Best Supporting Actor are Troy Kotsur (CODA) , Jared Leto (House of Gucci), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog). And finally, in addition to Balfe, DeBose, and Moreno, Ann Dowd (Mass), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) received nominations for Best Supporting Actress.

The winners for all categories will be announced on January 9 at the Critics Choice Awards gala, which will be hosted this year by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. Check out the entire list of nominees here.

