The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards, one of the first major showcases of Awards season, have found its host, and it's a familiar face in comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler. This marks the third year in a row that Handler has hosted the prestigious awards show, having also hosted the 2023 and 2024 ceremonies. Though she may be best known for her ongoing career as a stand-up comedian and talk show host, Chelsea Handler has used her platform in more recent years to pursue a career as a political activist and to write, produce, and star in reality television projects like Chelsea Lately and Chelsea Does. The star was even rumored to be joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she has since denied such rumors.

The awards show may have the same host, but the Critics Choice Awards will be celebrating its thirty-year anniversary on a brand-new network. For the first time in over a decade, the Critics Choice Awards will be airing on the E! Network, and will then be available to stream online the next day on Peacock. Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin expressed his excitement for the show's return to the E! Network and Chelsea Handler's return as host in the following official statement:

"We’re thrilled to be working with E! to present our landmark 30th annual Critics Choice Awards. With the incredible Chelsea Handler returning as our host, we know this special 30th anniversary show is going to be our biggest and best show yet, and we couldn’t be more excited to be airing the show live on E! and available to stream on Peacock next day."

When Can You Watch the 2024 Critics Choice Awards?

The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be one of the first significant awards ceremonies of the 2025 awards season, being just a few months before the Academy Awards. The 2024 iteration of the Critics Choice Awards will be airing on Sunday, January 12th, 2025. The show will then be available to watch in its entirety on Peacock the next day, on Monday, January 13th, 2025. The nominees for the TV and Film categories will be announced on two seperate occassions, with the TV nominees being announced on Thursday, December 5th, 2024, and the Film nominees being announced on Thursday, Devember 12th, 2024.

