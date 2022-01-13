Following the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, the Critics Choice Association has announced that the 27th Critics Choice Awards show is officially postponed until March 13. The show was originally planned to air on January 9, but the Association announced the delay back in December as the number of cases of the virus started to climb.

Curiously, the new date now puts the annual show in direct competition with the BAFTA Awards, though the critics association wasn't left with much choice. The awards had to be far enough out for the sake of safety, but that landed them right amongst a crowded schedule that includes Super Bowl LVI, the NBA All-Star Game, and the SAG Awards, all of which take place in consecutive weeks. Rather than compete with either of the massive sports events or the SAGs, the organization reached an agreement with the BAFTAs to share a night out of necessity.

Joey Berlin, the CEO of the Critics Choice Association, had this to say regarding the delay:

Following the science and tracking the course of the omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honor the finest achievements in film and television during the past year. We could have proceeded with our original date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year, but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders and our CCA members all together in one beautiful setting for all the world to see.

So far, two movies stand far above the rest when it comes to CCA recognition: Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. With eleven nominations each, including for Best Picture, these two are the clear favorites to win big at this year's show. Only The Power of the Dog and Dune are even in the same solar system, with each garnering ten nominations.

This year's Critics Choice Awards will once again be hosted by Taye Diggs with comedian Nicole Byer joining as co-host. Assuming no other unexpected developments, the event will be held in person at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California, and broadcast live on the CW and on TBS at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

