Netflix Dominates Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations Between ‘Irishman,’ ‘When They See Us’

0

The Critics Choice Awards have unveiled their film and television nominations, with Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman leading the way on the film side thanks to 14 nominations including Best Picture.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came in right on its heels with 12 nominations, while Little Women and Marriage Story claimed nine and eight noms, respectively. The other top honorees were Jojo Rabbit and Parasite, which picks up seven nominations each.

Scarlett Johansson earned a pair of nominations for her lead performance in Marriage Story and her supporting turn in Jojo Rabbit, while Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Bong Joon Ho and Tarantino were all honored with directing and screenwriting nominations.

Netflix led the way with 30 film nominations, though last year’s big winner at the Critics Choice Awards was Roma, which ultimately went on to lose the Best Picture Oscar to Green Book. The Critics Choice Awards allow for up to seven nominees in the acting categories, though on-the-bubble movies like Richard Jewell, Just Mercy and Dark Waters were all shut out.

On the TV side, When They See Us, This Is Us and Schitt’s Creek led the way, as Ava DuVernay‘s limited Netflix series picked up six nominations, while the other two shows landed five noms each. It’s worth noting that When They See Us hails from the streaming world, while This Is Us is a traditional broadcast series from NBC, and Schitt’s Creek is a cable show, as it airs on Pop TV.

Dual acting nominees include Laura Dern from Marriage Story and Big Little Lies, and Asante Blackk from When They See Us and This Is Us. Overall, Netflix earned 61 nominations across both film and television, while HBO came in second place with 33 nominations, including a Best Drama series nom for Watchmen, which also saw Regina King, Tim Blake Nelson and Jean Smart honored with noms. Elsewhere, Zendaya was nominated for her work on Euphoria.

Taye Diggs will host the Critics’ Choice Awards gala, which will air on the CW on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. See the full list of film and television nominations below:

BEST PICTURE

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Uncut Gems”

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”

Robert De Niro – “The Irishman”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Adam Sandler – “Uncut Gems”

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina – “The Farewell”

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe – “The Lighthouse”

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Zhao Shuzhen – “The Farewell”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Julia Butters – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit”

Noah Jupe – “Honey Boy”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit”

Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us”

Archie Yates – “Jojo Rabbit”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Knives Out”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

BEST DIRECTOR

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”

Sam Mendes – “1917”

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Rian Johnson – “Knives Out”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – “Parasite”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lulu Wang – “The Farewell”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony McCarten – “The Two Popes”

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – “Joker”

Taika Waititi – “Jojo Rabbit”

Steven Zaillian – “The Irishman”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke – “The Lighthouse”

Roger Deakins – “1917”

Phedon Papamichael – “Ford v Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto – “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher – “Joker”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – “Joker”

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – “1917”

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – “Little Women”

Lee Ha Jun – “Parasite”

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – “The Irishman”

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – “Downton Abbey”

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – “Ford v Ferrari”

Yang Jinmo – “Parasite”

Fred Raskin – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Thelma Schoonmaker – “The Irishman”

Lee Smith – “1917”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Julian Day – “Rocketman”

Jacqueline Durran – “Little Women”

Arianne Phillips – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – “The Irishman”

Anna Robbins – “Downton Abbey”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Bombshell”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“1917”

“Ad Astra”

“The Aeronauts”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

BEST ACTION MOVIE

“1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

BEST COMEDY

“Booksmart”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“The Farewell”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

“Ad Astra”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Midsommar”

“Us”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Atlantics”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

BEST SONG

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – “Wild Rose”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”

“Speechless” – “Aladdin”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

BEST SCORE

Michael Abels – “Us”

Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Joker”

Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman – “1917”

Robbie Robertson – “The Irishman”

And now for the television nominees…

DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“David Makes Man” (OWN)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Mike Colter – “Evil” (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – “Billions” (Showtime)

Kit Harington – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX)

Jeremy Strong – “Succession” (HBO)

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – “Big Little” Lies (HBO)

Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez – “Pose” (FX)

Sarah Snook – “Succession” (HBO)

Zendaya – “Euphoria” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Asante Blackk – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show” (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon – “Billions” (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – “Watchmen” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Laura Dern – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Meryl Streep – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

COMEDY SERIES

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Mom” (CBS)

“One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Danson – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Walton Goggins – “The Unicorn” (CBS)

Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd – “Living with Yourself” (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – “Sherman’s Showcase” (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Alison Brie – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – “Barry” (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Nico Santos – “Superstore” (NBC)

Andrew Scott – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

D’Arcy Carden – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Sian Clifford – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Molly Shannon – “The Other Two” (Comedy Central)

LIMITED SERIES

“Catch-22” (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

“Years and Years” (HBO)

TV MOVIE

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

“Guava Island” (Amazon)

“Native Son” (HBO)

“Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott – “Catch-22” (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO)

Russell Crowe – “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

Jared Harris – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Noah Wyle – “The Red Line” (CBS)

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – “Modern Love” (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – “Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

Joey King – “The Act” (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – “Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Asante Blackk – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

George Clooney – “Catch-22” (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Dev Patel – “Modern Love” (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Russell Tovey – “Years and Years” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette – “The Act” (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Toni Collette – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Emma Thompson – “Years and Years” (HBO)

Emily Watson – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

ANIMATED SERIES

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (Netflix)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

“Undone” (Amazon)

TALK SHOW

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

COMEDY SPECIAL

“Amy Schumer: Growing” (Netflix)

“Jenny Slate: Stage Fright” (Netflix)

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’” (ABC)

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings” (HBO)

“Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” (Netflix)

“Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” (Netflix)

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix)

For a complete list of this morning’s Golden Globe nominations, click here.