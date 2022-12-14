The nominations for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Wednesday, and one film stands out amongst the pack. The multiverse-spanning sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - known collectively as the Daniels - earned 14 nominations from the Awards committee.

The 14 nods include Best Picture, Best Comedy, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Best Supporting Actress nominations for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. The directors have also bagged nominations in the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories as well.

Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical yarn, The Fabelmans, was also well represented in the nominations, with the film earning acknowledgment in 11 categories including Best Director for Spielberg, Best Original Screenplay and four nods for the cast members of the film, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Judd Hirsch and Gabriel LaBelle.

The upcoming Babylon, from Damien Chazelle about the hedonism of 1920s Hollywood, and Martin McDonagh's blacker-than-black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin were next in line with 10 and 9 nominations each, while Elvis, TÁR, Avatar: The Way of Water, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking complete the list of nominees in the Best Picture category, which has 11 films due to an exact tie in the voting.

The Best Director category was also expanded from previous years by the Critics Choice Association to allow ten nominees to be recognized for their work.

In a nod to its outstanding reception since release, Charlotte Wells' debut feature, the stunning and intimate Aftersun stands out among the high-profile names as a low-budget independent movie. Its stars Paul Mescal and 12-year-old newcomer Frankie Corio have both earned acting nominations, while Wells' screenplay has also been acknowledged in the Best Original Screenplay category.

Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s show, which will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Jan. 15. Chelsea Handler is hosting this year.

In a statement, the CEO of the Critics Choice Association, Joey Berlin said:

We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible. This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long. Our collective opinion about the year’s finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community.

