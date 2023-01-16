There was also love for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' 'Glass Onion,' 'Abbott Elementary,' and 'Better Call Saul.'

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Wins Big at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards

Yesterday, the Critics’ Choice Association crowned the winners of their 28th annual award in a live event at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Among the winners, some titles we heard over the last few months extended their celebrated run through the awards season, like mind-bending action-comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Brendan Fraser’s comeback to mainstream The Whale. However, the event also crowned some unexpected titles.

Everything Everywhere All At Once took home a whopping five trophies, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, AKA “The Daniels”, received the directing award and Ke Huy Quan was crowned Best Supporting Actor. In the other acting categories, Brendan Fraser won for his performance in The Whale, Cate Blanchett was the winner for her performance as the title character in TÁR, and Angela Bassett was voted Best Supporting Actress for her role as the grieving Queen Ramonda in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Exciting Surprises Among the Winners

Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the exciting murder-mystery sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, won in the Best Acting Ensemble category. The movie stars Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, and Jessica Henwick. 2022’s massive box office hits Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick took home the prize for Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography, respectively. In the Best International Film category, Telugu-language hit RRR was selected as the favorite over the acclaimed South Korean Decision to Leave and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

In the TV World, the Critics’ Choice Association sent Better Call Saul off with the awards for Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Giancarlo Esposito. The gays may have tried to murder her, but Jennifer Coolidge came out the other side and took home the prize of Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Season 2 of The White Lotus.

Grade school-set comedy Abbott Elementary was crowned Best Comedy Series, while Daniel Radcliffe received the prize for Best Actor in a TV Movie for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Check Out All The Winners From The Critics' Choice

WINNERS OF THE 28th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDSFILM CATEGORIES

BEST PICTURE

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST ACTOR

Brendan Fraser – The Whale (A24)

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár (Focus Features)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Sarah Polley – Women Talking (United Artists Releasing)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

BEST EDITING

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Elvis (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

BEST COMEDY

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)

BEST SONG

Naatu Naatu – RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)

BEST SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár (Focus Features)

SERIES CATEGORIES

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO Max)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Dropout (Hulu)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

BEST TALK SHOW

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)