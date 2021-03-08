The Critics Choice Awards 2021 winners list is here and, as you might suspect, there are some current awards season favorites who scooped up plenty of wins. Nomadland was a a major presence in the Movies section of the Critics Choice Awards. Director Chloé Zhao picked up wins for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, while the film itself won Best Picture and Best Cinematography. As for the Television section of the awards show, some of the Golden Globes favorites also won big here, too. The Crown took a majority of the drama series acting awards while Schitt's Creek stars Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy took the comedy side. Additionally, Jason Sudeikis scored his second win of the awards season, picking up the prize for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.
But the Critics Choice Awards didn't fail to surprise us, either. Among the biggest surprise wins of the evening was a win for Michael K. Williams for his performance in the HBO limited series Lovecraft Country. Additionally, the Critics Choice Awards gave Promising Young Woman writer/director Emerald Fennell the Best Original Screenplay award and Maria Bakalova the award for Best Supporting Actress — a notable divergence from the Globes, where Fennell and Bakalova were frontrunners in their categories but ultimately lost. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night, though, was Minari star Alan Kim's win for Best Young Actor/Actress. Kim's win was well-deserved for his stirring performance, but it was his acceptance speech which was the surprise here because of his heartwarming, teary and genuinely thankful reaction.
“Is this a dream?”😭💖Congratulations to #Minari star Alan Kim, the #CriticsChoiceAwards winner for Best Young Actor! pic.twitter.com/LwqISe2nmR— Minari (@MinariMovie) March 8, 2021
Check out the complete list of winners from the 2021 Critics Choice Awards below.
Movies
BEST PICTURE
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Alan Kim – Minari (A24)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Joshua James Richards –Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)
BEST EDITING
Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) & Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ann Roth – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Tenet (Warner Bros.)
BEST COMEDY
Palm Springs (Hulu)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Minari (24)
BEST SONG
"Speak Now" – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
BEST SCORE
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste – Soul (Pixar/Disney)
Television
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Crown (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Josh O'Connor – The Crown (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Catherine O'Hara – Schitt's Creek (Pop)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Daniel Levy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Hamilton (Disney+)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)
BEST TALK SHOW
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) & Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
BEST SHORT FORM SERIES
"Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler" (AMC/Youtube)
