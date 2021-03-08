Plus, 'Promising Young Woman' and 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' pick up some awards season shine.

The Critics Choice Awards 2021 winners list is here and, as you might suspect, there are some current awards season favorites who scooped up plenty of wins. Nomadland was a a major presence in the Movies section of the Critics Choice Awards. Director Chloé Zhao picked up wins for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, while the film itself won Best Picture and Best Cinematography. As for the Television section of the awards show, some of the Golden Globes favorites also won big here, too. The Crown took a majority of the drama series acting awards while Schitt's Creek stars Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy took the comedy side. Additionally, Jason Sudeikis scored his second win of the awards season, picking up the prize for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

But the Critics Choice Awards didn't fail to surprise us, either. Among the biggest surprise wins of the evening was a win for Michael K. Williams for his performance in the HBO limited series Lovecraft Country. Additionally, the Critics Choice Awards gave Promising Young Woman writer/director Emerald Fennell the Best Original Screenplay award and Maria Bakalova the award for Best Supporting Actress — a notable divergence from the Globes, where Fennell and Bakalova were frontrunners in their categories but ultimately lost. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night, though, was Minari star Alan Kim's win for Best Young Actor/Actress. Kim's win was well-deserved for his stirring performance, but it was his acceptance speech which was the surprise here because of his heartwarming, teary and genuinely thankful reaction.

Check out the complete list of winners from the 2021 Critics Choice Awards below.

Movies

BEST PICTURE

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Alan Kim – Minari (A24)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Joshua James Richards –Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)

BEST EDITING

Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) & Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ann Roth – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

BEST COMEDY

Palm Springs (Hulu)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Minari (24)

BEST SONG

"Speak Now" – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

BEST SCORE

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste – Soul (Pixar/Disney)

Television

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Josh O'Connor – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Catherine O'Hara – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Daniel Levy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Hamilton (Disney+)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)

BEST TALK SHOW

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) & Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

"Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler" (AMC/Youtube)

