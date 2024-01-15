The Big Picture Oppenheimer dominated the Critics' Choice Awards, winning best picture, best director, and best acting ensemble.

Star Cillian Murphy was pipped for Best Actor by Paul Giamatti, suggesting a tighter race at the Academy Awards.

The film has been highly successful at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing biopic in history.

The momentum is certainly with Oppenheimer as awards season continues at full pelt, with Christopher Nolan's three-hour historical epic dominated the Critics' Choice Awards. Following on from its success at the Golden Globes, where it won the awards for best dramatic feature, directing, and both male acting categories, it followed that up with a host of nominations at the upcoming SAG Awards. Last night, the Critics Choice Awards were held and, what do you know, the father of the atomic bomb took home the plaudits again.

The movie took centre stage at the headline awards, clinching the title of best picture, while Nolan earned the best director honour. The film's cast was recognised as the best acting ensemble, and Robert Downey Jr. received the best supporting actor award for his portrayal of Atomic Energy Commission member Lewis Strauss. Additionally, the movie garnered several craft awards, including those for best cinematography, editing, and visual effects.

However, there was something of a shock as star Cillian Murphy, having taken home the Golden Globe last week, was pipped to the Best Actor prize by Paul Giamatti whose performance in Alexander Payne's The Holdovers has been widely acclaimed. That perhaps suggests that the race for the Best Actor gong at the Academy Awards might be tighter than expected, as the Critics Choice Awards has regularly been seen as an important precursor on the road to the biggest night in Hollywood.

At this stage, though, it does seem as if Nolan and Downey are both a lock for their respective categories. Downey has been doing the media rounds and charming everyone, as per, well aware that this may be his greatest chance of Oscar glory on the back of what some would argue is his finest work on screen. Nolan, meanwhile, has been displaying a lighter touch that usual, clearly energised by the warm reception to the film and showing signs of humour hitherto rarely seen from the normally stoic director. His Peloton story, for example, has done him a lot of favours and has a lot of mileage in it.

How Successful Was 'Oppenheimer'?

Oppenheimer ended 2023 as the year's third largest movie, the second largest R-rated movie ever, and the highest grossing biopic in history. Speaking on the film's stunning box office success, Nolan noted: “It’s clear from the box office that audiences are looking for things they haven’t seen before. We’ve been through a period where it was wonderfully reassuring for studio executives to feel that their franchise properties could go on forever and be predictably successful. But you can’t deny filmgoers’ desire for novelty.”

Oppenheimer will release on Peacock on February 16th. It is currently available on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD.