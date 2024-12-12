Wicked has been slaying in every aspect ever since it premiered, but with the 2024 Critics Choice Awards nominations now out, we start to get an even better sense of what the awards season will look like in 2025. The epic musical is in the lead with 11 nominations, which include Best Picture, Best Acting for Cinthya Erivo and Ariana Grande and Best Director for John M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians). However, another breakout hit from 2024 has managed to get just as many nominations as Wicked: this year's surprise hit Conclave.

The Catholic thriller starring Ralph Fiennes tells the story of a cardinal that uncovers numerous suspicious events during the papal conclave to select the next Pope. The movie made waves at film festivals, which prompted its wide release to be such a success. It currently stands at a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the CCA gave the Edward Berger (All Quiet On The Western Front) film nominations in the Best Picture, Best Actor (for Fiennes), Best Supporting Actress (for Isabella Rossellini), Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay categories among others.

Runner-up with the most nominations was blockbuster Dune: Part Two, which scored nominations in several technical categories. The sequel raked in over $700 million worldwide and has a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and CCA voters praised almost every aspect of it, including its cinematography, production design, editing and visual effects. Dune: Part Two is nominated in the Best Picture category, and Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) also got a nod in the Best Director category.

'The Substance' And 'Anora' Continue Their Winning Streak

Another great surprise among the nominations is Anora. The Sean Baker (The Florida Project) movie was also a surprise hit both in cinemas and on streaming plarforms, and it has snagged seven nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress for Mikey Madison (Better Things), and Best Original Screenplay. CCA voters also got a dose of The Substance and nominated the body horror hit in seven categories, including Best Picture, and acting nominations for its stars Demi Moore (Landman) and Margaret Qualley (Kinds of Kindness). The movie also got a nomination for Best Hair & Makeup, which anyone will tell you was well-deserved.

In the Animated Feature category, movies like Flow and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl received nods, but it looks like the real competition will be among fan-favorites Inside Out 2, which is now the highest-grossing animated movie ever, and Dreamworks' hit The Wild Robot, which already has a sequel in the works. In the Foreign Language Film realm, Brazilian drama I'm Still Here battles crime musical, Emilia Pérez, dark comedy Kneecap, and Iranian hit The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

The winners of the Critics Choice Awards will be announced live on the E! Network on January 12, 2025. You can check out the full list of nominees on the CCA website. You can also watch Wicked in theaters now.

