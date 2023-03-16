While the biggest award shows have come and gone for the season, the Critics Choice Association still had some awards to hand out with the 3rd edition of the Critics Choice Super Awards. Similar to the CCA's longer-running Critics Choice Awards, the Super Awards are meant to honor the best films and television series across the superhero, sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and action genres. The nominees spanned TV programs across streaming and network shows, with film nominees for theatrical releases.

Among the film nominees, Matt Reeves' The Batman led the nominations, bringing in a total of six nominations including Best Superhero movie, and multiple nominations in acting categories. Everything Everywhere All at Once followed closely behind with four nominations, and it recently dominated the Oscars. Additionally, S. S. Rajamouli's international hit RRR received three nominations for Best Action Movie and two Best Actor in an Action Movie nods. Most recently, the film earned an Oscar win for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu." Other buzzy films nominated include Ti West's horror features X and Pearl, Top Gun: Maverick, and Avatar: The Way of the Water, among others.

In the television categories, The Boys and What We Do in the Shadows took the lead for nominees, with each garnering a total of four nominations in their respective categories. Nearly all of its fellow nominees followed close behind, with several earning up to three nominations. Other multi-nominated series include Netflix's Wednesday, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more. Marvel properties, HBO, Apple TV+, and Paramount+ also received nods.

Image via Paramount Pictures

As far as winners go, Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the film competition, bringing home a total of three wins for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie, and Best Actor and Actress in the genre. It was followed closely by Top Gun: Maverick and The Batman, which both earned two wins in their respective Best Movie and Best Actor categories. Vought International continued to spread its message, as The Boys led the TV winners with three awards for Best Superhero Series, Best Actor in a Superhero Series, and Best Villain in a Series -- with Antony Starr's portrayal of Homelander snagging the latter two categories.

The Full List of Winners

TELEVISION WINNERS FOR THE 3RD ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Cobra Kai

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Helen Mirren – 1923

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

The Boys

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Antony Starr – The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Wednesday

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE (Tie)

Andor

Stranger Things

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Adam Scott – Severance

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Patricia Arquette – Severance

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Antony Starr – The Boys

FILM WINNERS FOR THE 3RD ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Viola Davis – The Woman King

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

The Batman

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Colin Farrell – The Batman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Barbarian

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Mia Goth – Pearl

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Mia Goth – Pearl