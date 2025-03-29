There are rock, punk and metal horror films—and then, there is Dark Floors, an unprecedented Gothic horror originated by Mr. Lordi, the leader of a famous Finnish metal band, Lordi. When Dark Floors was initially released in 2008, the critics mostly panned it. At the same time, a few details about the movie were still acknowledged: an original concept, a solid setting, and a dense atmosphere created with the help of some unexpectedly artistic lighting and special effects. At the time, Lordi, who played the monsters here, was fresh from their Eurovision win two years prior. The Dark Floors premiere was even originally planned to coincide with the 2007 competition held in Helsinki, and considering its director, Pete Riski, used to make music videos for Lordi, it was largely disregarded as part of the band's promo campaign. And while Dark Floors isn't a great film, it is most definitely a fun one, filled with artistic panache and unexpected references.

‘Dark Floors’ Is Unlike Any Other Nordic Horror You Have Ever Seen