Burt, the reptilian star of the hit 1986 comedy Crocodile Dundee, has died. The saltwater crocodile was estimated to be at least ninety years old, at the upper age range for members of his species. Burt's death was announced on Instagram by Crocosaurus Cove, the reptile park he'd called home since 2008.

Burt was captured in the early 1980s in the Reynolds River in Australia; he was named Burt after actor Burt Reynolds. The saltwater crocodile is the world's largest living reptile, and Burt was a particularly large specimen, over sixteen feet long from nose to tail, and weighing over 1500 pounds. He was found at a crocodile farm by the makers of Crocodile Dundee, and was "cast" in the film for a key scene in which Paul Hogan's titular bushman saves American journalist Sue Charlton (Linda Kozlowski, Village of the Damned) from a crocodile ambush, sparking their romantic connection. Burt was subsequently housed at Crocosaurus Cove in Darwin, Australia, where he became a favorite of park staff and visitors. With a ferocious temperament, even for a crocodile, he was a "confirmed bachelor" and leaves no survivors.

What Is 'Crocodile Dundee' About?

Crocodile Dundee stars Kozolowski as Sue Charlton, an American journalist who travels to Australia's Walkabout Creek to interview Mick "Crocodile" Dundee (Hogan), a bushman whose survival exploits are legendary. Although she initially finds him uncouth and uncivilized - and he finds her unprepared and arrogant - the two develop a romantic connection, despite her relationship with her editor, Richard (Mark Blum, Mozart in the Jungle). She returns to New York and takes Dundee with her, hoping to expand on her story. Although Dundee is as unfamiliar with the streets of New York as Sue was with the outback, he soon finds his survival skills are just as useful in this urban jungle. The fish-out-of-water was a huge hit, making over $300 million USD on an $8.8 million budget; it sparked a wave of Australia-mania in 1980s America, along with films like the Mad Max series and comedian Yahoo Serious' spoofs.

Crocodile Dundee wasn't Burt's only brush with Hollywood. He also served as the special effects model for Rogue, a 2007 Radha Mitchell/Sam Worthington film about Sweetheart, a saltwater crocodile who menaced boats in Australia's Northern Territory in the 1970s. He also successfully "predicted" the results of the 2018 World Cup final, choosing to bite into a chicken wing attached to a French flag rather than a Croatian one.

According to Crocosaurus Cove staff, Burt passed away peacefully. He will be commemorated with a sign at the park.