David Cronenberg is one of the most reliable directors of sci-fi and horror out there, even though his filmography isn’t limited to movies that can be defined as such. It’s more just that his most unsettling and gruesome films tend to be the most famous, and probably the ones people are most likely to think of when they hear the term Cronenbergian (see The Fly, Videodrome, and maybe Scanners, for examples).

Other films of his are dark, uncompromising, and graphic in other ways, as seen with the likes of Crash, A History of Violence, and Eastern Promises. The kind of horror and/or shocking qualities found in his filmography can sometimes be found in films that the man himself didn’t direct, as the following movies – ranked from good to great – will hopefully demonstrate.

10 'Malignant' (2021)

Directed by James Wan

Image via Warner Bros.

A recent body horror (of sorts) movie, Malignant does a lot of things within a single runtime, and certainly doesn’t care too much about being consistent or conventional, which is both a good and a not-so-good thing. It’s quite slow, and has some clunky scenes, but then when it becomes clear what the movie’s really about, you kind of have to admire the whole thing, messiness and all.

That’s keeping it vague, sure, but the not knowing is what keeps Malignant interesting, and having too much of an idea about where it ends up would be ruining the surprise. Even suggesting that gruesome scenes and some kind of horror element play parts here might be saying too much, but whatever. It hits a kind of Cronenbergian nerve, but it’s best to find out how by just experiencing it for yourself.