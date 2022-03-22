If you’re feeling prehistoric and longing for simpler times, Hulu and Peacock have shared some exclusive and exciting news with Collider: the trailer for Season 2 of The Croods: Family Tree, the animated series that takes place after the events of 2020’s The Croods: A New Age, and sees the title family having to find a way to coexist with the Bettermans (the rival family) after they start sharing the same farm.

If you’ve watched The Croods and The Croods: A New Age, you know that the family of cave people doesn’t shy away from having a day full of sports-related activities. The trailer for Season 2, however, suggests they are in full competition mode with the Bettermans as they roll out a series of challenges that range from spit-fire tree climbing to bamboo-kart racing. You know, just your everyday caveman Olympics.

Another element that we can look forward to seeing is a Crood must-have: cute and funny animals that include, of course, Chunky the saber-toothed tiger and Douglas the crocopup. There will also be muiti-colored monkeys, sloths, sharks, and other barely identifiable creatures. Also present is the banter-trading between family members that makes The Croods so fun. So all the basics are checked out — now we just have to sit and wait a couple of weeks to marathon the seven episodes.

The Croods: Family Tree is based on the characters from the original movie, created by John Cleese, Kirk DeMicco, and Chris Sanders. The movie and its sequel have grossed over $800 million worldwide, and feature the voices of Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, and Ryan Reynolds.

The series features the voice talents of Kelly Marie Tran as Dawn, Amy Landecker as Ugga, Kiff VandenHeuvel as Grug, Ally Dixon as Eep, AJ Locascio as Thunk, Artemis Pebdani as Gran, Darin Brooks as Guy, Matthew Waterson as Phil, and Amy Rosoff as Hope.

Hulu and Peacock premiere Season 2 of The Croods: Family Tree on April 5. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the show's official synopsis here:

Grug, Eep and Sandy enjoy a Crood-ific Daddy Daughter Day while Thunk, bored with the window-TV viewing options, creates a bit of real life drama. Even Gran rocks the boat when she declares it’s time to choose a new Thunder Sisters’ Queen! Meanwhile, pushed to their limits and ready to relax, the parents set out on separate staycations. But with the kids in charge, only prehistoric time will tell if the treehouse will still be left standing.

