The Big Picture The Croods: Family Tree Season 8 is coming soon with seven new episodes filled with family fun and drama between the Croods and the Bettermans. Expect big laughs and some broken bones along the way.

Eep will have plenty of adventures, from participating in a Throw-Go-Bowl competition to teaching the Bettermans how to sled. The Croods and Bettermans are getting along, but a feud threatens to split them for good.

The cast includes Amy Landecker as Ugga, AJ Locascio as Thunk, and Darin Brooks as Guy, among others. The Emmy-nominated executive production team is back, and the season premieres on November 9 on Peacock and Hulu.

DreamWorks's favorite prehistoric is back for more after a short break from The Croods: Family Tree. Season 8 is on the way with seven new episodes promising more family fun, and a bit of drama, between the Croods and the Bettermans. Ahead of the release, Collider can share an exclusive trailer with a look at the sort of hijinks the family will get up to this time, from big games to big laughs and maybe a few broken bones along the way.

The trailer starts with a bang as Eep (Ally Dixon) rock boards gracefully through the air. She'll find plenty of ways to keep herself occupied in the upcoming episodes, whether it's through participating in a football-like Throw-Go-Bowl competition against the punch monkeys, golfing rocks into a sleeping Grug's (Kiff VandenHeuvel) mouth, or teaching the Bettermans how to sled down hills. The Croods and Bettermans are getting along as they live and play together, and everyone's along for the ride including Gran (Artemis Pebdani) and Sandy (Dee Bradley Baker) who make perfect hunting partners, and even Hwam who nobody seems to remember. Viewers won't have to wait long for these new adventures as the trailer also unveils a November 9 release date.

It's not all fun and games in The Croods: Family Tree Season 8, however. The kids will find themselves in hot water as their "Dare Game" goes too far while Grug takes his competitive nature to an extreme during the Throw-Go-Bowl and ends up alienating his teammates. Everything culminates in a massive feud that threatens to split the Croods and the Bettermans for good. Whether on the big or small screen, however, this family always finds ways to reconcile its differences, and it'll be the kids who rise to the occasion this time with a grand spectacle capable of reuniting everyone.

Who Makes Up the Cast of 'The Croods: Family Tree' Season 8

With the release of Season 8, The Croods: Family Tree will have 52 episodes under its belt following the events of the animated sequel film The Croods: A New Age featuring the likes of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, and Peter Dinklage among others. While the vast majority of that star-studded cast - many of whom originally joined the franchise with its first entry in 2013 - has since moved on to other projects, the series still has a veteran team aboard. Rounding out the cast is Amy Landecker who will be back as the Crood matriarch Ugga alongside AJ Locascio as Thunk, Darin Brooks as Guy, Matthew Waterson as Phil, Amy Rosoff as Hope, and Abby Trott as Dawn. At the helm once again is the Emmy-nominated executive production duo of Mark Banker and Todd Grimes who most notably joined forces on The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants.

The Croods: Family Tree Season 8 premieres on November 9 on Peacock and Hulu in the United States. Get an exclusive look at the new batch of episodes with the trailer below: