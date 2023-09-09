The Big Picture The Crooked Man, a character from The Conjuring 2, was initially planned to have his own spin-off but never materialized.

James Wan, the creator of the Conjuring franchise, had ambitions to give The Crooked Man a different ambiance, leaning towards a "dark fairytale" and whimsical subgenre.

The lack of enthusiasm from fans and the shifting priorities of the Conjuring Universe led to The Crooked Man being abandoned, with circumstances beyond James Wan's control preventing its realization.

Many horror movies have spawned endless sequels and spin-offs, but few have had as high-profile and expansive of a reach as the Conjuring Universe. This mega-franchise began in 2013 with The Conjuring and almost immediately pivoted towards spin-off films with the 2014 feature Annabelle. From there, a near-annual deluge of new Conjuring titles began haunting theaters, including The Nun in 2018 and its sequel, The Nun II, which hits theaters September 8. The exploits of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren have provided endless fodder for these horror movies, which have conjured up a dense mythology over a decade of storytelling. Given just how many installments now populate the Conjuring Universe, one might just assume that any idea for a new Conjuring movie can be green-lit at the drop of a hat. However, over the years, there have been occasional glimpses and whispers of various extensions of the Conjuring Universe that have never come to fruition. Most notable among these unreleased projects was The Crooked Man, which would've been a spin-off of a creature seen in The Conjuring 2 in 2016. Why did it never happen? There lies a force scarier than any entity the Warrens ever faced off against... creative disputes and studio politics.

What Is the Crooked Man? The Entity From 'The Conjuring 2'

The demonic entity the Crooked Man (portrayed by go-to movie monster actor Javiet Botet) doesn’t have a massive role in The Conjuring 2, with the film’s primary supernatural antagonist being the creepy nun Valak (who would go on to get her own spin-off movie plus a sequel). However, the Crooked Man does get a memorable set piece in The Conjuring 2 tormenting the Hodgson family while reciting the 1800s English nursery rhyme that his name derives from. Tall, with lanky arms and a gigantic bowler hat covering the top part of his face, the Crooked Man had a memorable enough visual appearance to make him seem like an easily marketable figure. If you put this guy on a poster, moviegoers would pay attention.

James Wan Was Going to Helm 'The Crooked Man' Himself

Unsurprisingly, given that Annabelle and Valak both went from supporting Conjuring players to headlining their own spin-offs, there was initially word that the Crooked Man would receive the same treatment. In June 2017, with the second Annabelle film just two months away from release, news broke that a movie headlined by the Crooked Man was being written based on an idea conjured up by the king of the franchise himself, James Wan. Initially, there was speculation that this project could get released as early as 2019 to fit the annual demand for new Conjuring movies. The Crooked Man’s existence started out with a bang.

Two months later, Wan clarified that The Crooked Man was still in the earliest stages of production, but that there were already clear ambitions to give it a very different ambiance compared to the Conjuring titles. Specifically, Wan wanted The Crooked Man to go down "that dark fairytale, and more whimsical, subgenre." He didn't expand on what that "dark fairytale" vibe could look like or even what time period this prospective production would take place in. Would it be set around the same time as The Nun or would it go back to when that Crooked Man nursery rhyme first gained popularity? Nobody knew. Those answers would have to wait for another day given how many Conjuring movies needed to be taken care of first.

The Crooked Man Is Not a Horror Icon Like Annabelle or Valak

By the time The Nun premiered in September 2018, there had been no further concrete movement on The Crooked Man. Annabelle Comes Home was now set firmly for a June 2019 release and even The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (which was originally slated for a September 2020 debut) was confirmed to start shooting in 2019. What was going on with The Crooked Man? Producer Peter Safran confirmed in September 2018 that everyone just wanted to make sure The Crooked Man had a good enough script to live up to the quality standards of the Conjuring Universe before pushing the project forward. Though Safran reaffirmed that he had lots of hope for The Crooked Man as a standalone project in this interview, his comments here already made it sound like this spin-off was no longer a top priority for the Conjuring creative brass.

Part of the problem may have just been that the Crooked Man character from The Conjuring 2 never took off as a fan favorite like Annabelle and Valak did. There weren’t hordes of people dressing up like this supernatural entity at comic conventions or endless memes about the Crooked Man dominating comment sections across the internet. As The Conjuring 2, and by proxy the only appearance of this universe’s version of the Crooked Man, faded deeper and deeper into the past, the folks behind the Conjuring Universe undoubtedly began to explore other options for spin-offs in this franchise. There were other, newer beasts or characters in these titles to focus on than somebody from The Conjuring 2 that hadn’t made an enormous splash.

Why Did ‘The Crooked Man’ Never Get Made?

The subsequent complete radio silence on this potential project only compounded the idea that The Crooked Man had been abandoned, though the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the entertainment industry just 18 months after The Nun's premiere also played a role in slowing down the Conjuring Universe's roll. By November 2022, Wan himself would confirm that circumstances beyond his control (presumably at a studio level) had ensured that The Crooked Man was not happening. Though Wan clung to hope that the project could still come to life one day, for now, the Crooked Man would not be getting his own spin-off movie.

The current lack of news regarding future Conjuring Universe movies after The Nun II (beyond a fourth Conjuring outing, of course) suggests that one other reason for The Crooked Man’s demise may simply be that this franchise is winding down. The days of endless Conjuring spin-offs are long gone and now it’s time for this horror series to come to something resembling a close. After all, James Wan is in negotiations to move on from Warner Bros. by merging his company with Blumhouse Productions. It’s time for a new era for Wan and his worlds and such an era just doesn’t appear to have any room for a project like The Crooked Man.