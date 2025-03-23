In the internet age, urban legends like Slenderman and the Backrooms speak to larger cultural fears, while ARGs (Alternate Reality Games) and creepypastas encourage a communal sort of lore-building. The archetypes are universal, and further niches develop in internet subcultures. Somewhere between Aesop’s Fables and YouTube ARGs, universal urban legends with shifting details served as the most popular means of narrative warning. In the 2009 true-crime documentary, Cropsey, filmmakers Barbara Brancaccio and Joshua Zeman revisit the local story that shaped their upbringing. Part meditation on fear, part true crime exposé, the documentary film tells a story of a town gripped by fear after decades of systemic neglect, a string of child disappearances, and the urban legend that encompasses it all.

Released in 2009, the documentary exists as a bridge between the legacy of local urban legends and today’s much larger media-fueled phenomena. But for every truth uncovered, Brancaccio and Zeman stumble on more unanswered questions and find that the superstition that posits to keep us safe from harm might cause more of it. The Q-Anon of its day – the Satanic Panic – influences the investigations, arrests, and ultimately dead ends of the real missing children in their Staten Island community. When it makes its way into state institutions, police forces, and more, tall tales have the potential to cause more trauma than they protect us from. They might even come with a body count.

Everyone Has Their Own Version of Cropsey

Image via Breaking Glass Pictures

Per Staten Island legend, “Cropsey” was an escapee from a mental health institution who targeted children. Some urban legends paint Cropsey as a lone menace, others as a cult leader to the unhoused population, or even as a more mythical figure, dabbling in necromancy. The initial premise is simple. Take cameras onto Staten Island and attempt to trace the roots of the local lore. Let the community speak for itself and see what crops up. And so the documentary cuts between various unnamed locals. One man states that Cropsey was a former doctor turned sadist who carried a knife. Another describes Cropsey as a maniac who runs around with an ax. Yet another man grew up with stories of Cropsey snatching kids around a nearby lake. Right away, it's clear that the urban legend is as big as the filmmakers thought it would be. But soon, Cropsey outgrows its original scope.

Brancaccio and Zeman are not merely there to hold a camera or ask pre-determined questions. They, too, were shaped by this local urban legend and they give their own testimony throughout the film. More than documentarians, they become protagonists. Both heard of Cropsey crawling through tunnels under abandoned psychiatric wards and hospitals. As a teen, Zeman's Cropsey lore became more specific. His summer camp counselors believed he roamed the area between their campgrounds and a tuberculosis ward. This is one of many variations on the Cropsey tale that will come to have a chilling truth attached.

Social Neglect at Willowbrook State School Shaped the Cropsey Urban Legend

Image Via Cinema Purgatorio

A large part of the urban legend, and thus, the film, leads back to the Willowbrook medical grounds, including Seaview Hospital's tuberculosis treatment facility and the Willowbrook State School, a state-supported institution for children with intellectual disabilities. For decades, Willowbrook was measurably cruel and neglectful to its patients. A surprise visit from Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1965 revealed thousands of residents in extreme neglect. Despite an official five-year plan by the state of New York to improve conditions, a 1972 ABC News investigative report took viewers inside Willowbrook where little had changed. It would not close until 1987, leaving the majority of its patients displaced.

The scandal of Willowbrook happened alongside several missing person cases, many of them children. This would shape the urban legend — and the community — in disturbing ways. In 1987, the same year of Willowbrook's closure, 12-year-old Jennifer Schweiger, a local girl with Down syndrome, disappeared. Her body was found in a shallow grave behind Willowbrook a little over a month later. She was seen walking with a man, Andre Rand, the day she went missing. Rand, a former employee of Willowbrook State School with reported mental health issues and campsites throughout the many abandoned buildings in the area, was arrested and convicted of kidnapping. Brancaccio and Zeman naturally connect these events to a sordid truth underneath the urban legend that defined their childhoods. In their pursuit of truth, they reach out to Rand himself, the parents of another girl he's charged with kidnapping, Holly Ann Hughes, and Donna Cutugno, the founder of "Friends of Jennifer," a group of locals who searched for Jennifer Schweiger.

Many Staten Islanders Believe Andre Rand Is Cropsey

Image Via Cinema Purgatorio

As myth and truth mingle and tangle, Cropsey intercuts exploration of eerie tunnels and long-abandoned hallways in Willowbrook with interviews with community members who also serve as police officers, detectives, and even journalists. As the filmmakers jump at bumps in the night and scan their flashlights over graffiti of pentagrams and other symbols associated with the Satanic Panic of both horror and true crime, they interview those who claim to know Andre Rand, as well as detectives who worked the case. The more the duo speaks with the Staten Islanders, the wilder the speculation gets, “To those who even remotely knew Andre Rand, he was a complete mystery. The more we tried to learn about him, the more bizarre the stories became. It was becoming harder for us to tell the difference between the facts and the folklore.”

Retired NYPD detective Leonard D’Alessandro let the more outlandish elements of the Cropsey urban legend shape his approach to the many missing persons cases. On camera, Zeman suggests that graffiti of pentagrams and other ominous symbols might just be kids messing around and not evidence that Satanists were at work on the abandoned Willowbrook grounds. D'Alessandro rejects this entirely. The retired detective maintained that adult Satan worshipers were using those grounds to do Satanic ceremonies, despite there being no evidence for that. Cropsey finds that much of the "Satanic Panic" is rooted in letters sent by Veronica Lueken, a local Evangelical who wrote to the family of Schweiger in the year of her death.

'Cropsey' Is a True-Crime Documentary That Poses More Questions Than Answers

While Lueken was dead at the time of filming, Brancaccio and Zeman find that she still has followers on Staten Island who still insist that the devil is behind the missing and murdered, followers so afraid of a bogeyman even as Rand sits in jail that they refuse to be on camera. With police, religious leaders, and the community at large on record positioning missing children and systemic neglect as the unavoidable result of Satanic worship, is it any wonder cases go unsolved? If the institutions and individuals who should protect your community blame the devil, an urban legend might be your only means of processing the surrounding horrors.

Documentaries that skirt the line between urban legend and true crime, like Beware the Slenderman, tend to rely on the wealth of online community-driven lore and evidence to establish a legacy of fear. Cropsey isn’t pre-internet, but it is pre-creepypasta culture. Without a universal lore to explore, Cropsey leans into the amity and, at times, the enmeshment of a single community. The documentary’s loose, explorative structure and Brancaccio and Zeman's vulnerability about their own fears and naivety lead them to a sobering true crime angle that presents more questions than answers.