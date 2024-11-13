The iconic detective Alex Cross is making a grand return this November with Cross Season 1 arriving on Prime Video. Based on James Patterson’s popular book series, this adaptation stars Aldis Hodge as Cross, the D.C.-based forensic psychologist who explores into the darkest criminal minds to bring justice to his city. With creator Ben Watkins (Burn Notice) at the forefront and Patterson himself serving as executive producer, we can expect a fresh take on the character that stays authentic to the original books.

Not only is this adaptation staying faithful to the source, but it’s also digging deeper into Cross’s complex world, including his personal struggles, family, and the unbreakable bond he has with best friend, John Sampson, played by Isaiah Mustafa. With a phenomenal cast, action-packed sequences, and layers of storytelling, Cross is set to bring levels of intensity and depth to Patterson's well-known and beloved detective series.

With that in mind, Cross is shaping up to be a must-watch this fall. And its release is just around the corner, so welcome aboard—here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the new Amazon Prime adaptation.

What is 'Cross' About?

For decades, Alex Cross has been a beloved character in James Patterson’s thriller novels, solving complex crimes in Washington, D.C., while also navigating his personal struggles. This new Cross TV show is built on Patterson's character, but with a fresh aspect. The show serves as an original story, rather than a direct adaptation of one of Patterson's many novels — creator Ben Watkins explained that the goal was to pay homage to the character and world without being bound by existing plotlines from the original books.

The series centers on Alex Cross and his childhood best friend John Sampson, working to find a serial killer in D.C. The show will also address pressing real-world issues, particularly the nuanced and sometimes contentious relationship between law enforcement and the Black community.

How Many Episodes are in Season 1 of 'Cross'?

The first season of Cross will contain eight total episodes, with each likely to average an hour. Notably, the length of this show lends itself to an in-depth exploration of the character-driven drama and also the mysteries and cases that Alex Cross will be solving.

When and Where Can I Watch 'Cross'?

The entire first season of Cross will be released on November 14, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video. This means that anyone with an Amazon Prime membership will have access to stream the series immediately. The full season will drop all at once, allowing fans to binge-watch all eight episodes in one go (if they choose so, of course).

If you do not have an Amazon Prime subscription, don’t worry. You can still access Cross through Prime Video’s monthly subscription. Alternatively, you can purchase or rent the first season individually through the platform.

Who’s Starring in 'Cross' Season 1?

The new Cross series features an outstanding cast, with Aldis Hodge taking the lead as Alex Cross, the sharp D.C. detective and forensic psychologist. Known for his roles in Black Adam, Hidden Figures, and Leverage, Hodge brings a more youthful energy to the role, which is by far a different interpretation of Cross compared to Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry's characters.

Supporting Hodge are cast members Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey and Isaiah Mustafa as Cross’s best friend, John Sampso — a significant character from the books. Other cast members include Alona Tal as Kayla Craig, Johnny Ray Gill as Bobby Trey, and Juanita Jennings as Regina "Nana Mama" Cross.

Where Else Can You Watch 'Cross'?

Cross will be released as a Prime Video Original and can only air on the streaming service. If you are a member of Amazon Prime, you can watch all episodes on demand as soon as they drop.

Also, don't worry if you are not an Amazon Prime member, you can try out their free trial, which will let you watch all of its content, including Cross.

Is There a 'Cross' Trailer?

The trailer opens with a glimpse of Alex Cross in his office, setting a tense atmosphere. We then cut to a masked figure ominously stating, “I’m not a monster, and I don’t kill for fun,” and hinting at a “masterpiece” plan that will shake the world. As creator Ben Watkins is introduced, we see Alex in quieter moments, playing the piano, then confidently introducing himself at a dinner gathering. From there, the trailer shifts into high gear, showcasing Cross’s fierce determination and formidable strength as a detective. Intense montages flash across the screen: crime scenes, overdose investigations, and Alex combing through his work, piecing together complex cases. Scenes of tense interactions with colleagues, intense interrogations, and fiery confrontations build a picture of the mental and emotional toll his work takes on him.

Will 'Cross' Get a Second Season?

Yes, Cross will get a second season! Before the first season even premiered, Cross was renewed for a second season. Series creator Ben Watkins expressed his excitement about the renewal, which is a prime example of the show’s strong support from both Amazon and fans of Patterson’s work.

