Prime Video's upcoming James Patterson series adaptation Cross isn't even out yet, but it's already managed an impressive feat. It's one of the rare shows to get a second season renewal before the premiere of Season 1, showing a supreme level of confidence in how the new spin on Alex Cross will perform with audiences. It's even more impressive considering the state of the industry where studios are increasingly unwilling to take chances and overcommit unless a project has a history of success. In a conversation with Perri Nemiroff at Collider's interview studio at New York Comic-Con, series creator and showrunner Ben Watkins expressed what the renewal meant to him and how crucial everyone on board was to making it happen.

Admittedly, Cross does have plenty of name recognition thanks to the popularity of Patterson's bestselling crime thriller novel series, a pair of modestly successful films led by Morgan Freeman, and a much-maligned reboot starring Tyler Perry. At least on the screen, however, the franchise has been dormant since 2012 and even the adaptations that do exist don't have the best reputation. This left Watkins and the team with a monumental challenge to create a series worthy of the beloved Metropolitan Police detective. That effort started at the top with the casting of SAG Award-winner and Black Adam star Aldis Hodge in the titular role, but it extended down to everyone who showed up on set or worked behind the scenes to ensure the series was of the highest quality.

"I was stunned," Watkins said when he first got the news of the renewal. "You just don't see that very often. I think the first thing was just complete shock and excitement." His mind, however, immediately turned to the cast and crew. Amazon deserves some of the credit for showing faith in their work, but Watkins says the bulk of the praise goes to the entire crew for enduring the long grind of a television show with the same level of energy and inspiration they started with:

"The second thing was just this overwhelming sense of gratitude. Not just for Amazon, showing that sort of faith in our show and for what we've accomplished, but also what they expect in the future. They were willing to make that type of investment. The real gratitude was for the people who made the show, because it's so hard to get a show done, much less at a level where a network is willing to green-light a season two before season one is even dropped. We obviously have the core cast here, and I was the one who came up with the original vision for this version, but you gotta now be talking about all the other writers who brought their blood, sweat, and tears into this. You gotta talk about all of our directors who helped elevate everything. You gotta talk about our production team who found a way to get the time and the money when it really didn't exist. You gotta talk about our crew. The crew showed up and acted like this was their show from day one. It’s hard to find that, if you've been in television, you've been in movies, you know how the grind can sort people a little bit cynical sometimes, or they just start punching the clock, and here, people showed up inspired every day and lifted us. I think that's actually what came through on screen. And now we get a Season 2 because of that."

What Is 'Cross' About?

Image via Prime Video

Though Cross has kept its cards close to the vest, we can expect it to be a gritty, and edgy take on the character as he outfoxes criminals and solves gruesome cases by diving into the suspects' and victims' psyches. He tackles each crime with grace and charisma, but Season 1 will find him at his lowest. While confronting his own inner turmoil, Cross will try to turn the tables on a violent individual who wants him and his family dead. Hodge, for his part, has been over the moon with how the show has fleshed out, telling Collider's Christina Radish earlier this year "I will say, as far as TV series go, this has been my favorite TV series, and I mean that honestly. Fully, truly, intently, this has been the best, in terms of character development."

Hodge toplines a call sheet that also includes Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold. When the show returns for its second season, it's already set to get a big injection of star power, with horror favorite Matthew Lillard set to join the cast alongside Wes Chatham and Jeanine Mason. The crew features Craig Siebels, Stacy Muhammad, and Nzingha Stewart as directors while Patterson, Siebels, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost produce.

Cross will premiere all eight episodes of Season 1 on November 14. Stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage from NYCC throughout the weekend.