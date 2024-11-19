Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Cross finale.

All eight episodes of Prime Video's Cross dropped on Thursday, which includes an explosive finale that brought closure to the two parallel cases of the series. While Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) is still grieving from the loss of his wife, Maria, he is pulled into the case to stop the Fanboy serial killer from taking his next victim. He is also dealing with the potential danger his family is facing from a relentless stalker who is breaking into their home and terrorizing them. All of these storylines come to a head in Episode 8 after Alex and his fellow police officers put the Fanboy killer behind bars, as Cross learns the shocking truth about Maria's killer and who has been stalking his family.

Who Is the Fanboy, and Why Did He Kill His Victims?

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Earlier in the season, Alex begins to suspect that wealthy businessman Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold) is the serial killer responsible for the kidnappings and murders taking place in DC. After the discovery of a murder scrapbook that depicted prolific serial killers in history side by side with victims that resembled them, Alex and his fellow police officers give him the name Fanboy due to his obsession with these serial killers, wanting to have their fame and notoriety. Fanboy sees his work as art and clearly has a bit of a god complex when it comes to his victims. Thankfully, his last murder is thwarted by Cross, and Ramsey is brought into custody.

In a classic Alex Cross showdown, the detective digs into Ramsey's past and discovers that his main motivation comes from him desperately seeking attention from his mother after his sister's death. His starvation for attention spiraled into this violent obsession and started him on the path to kidnapping 12 people, transforming them to resemble famous serial killers, and photographing them as an artistic masterpiece. He is only able to kill 11, however, after Shannon (Eloise Mumford) is rescued.

Although his plan doesn't turn out as he'd hoped, Ramsey is still glad that the world will know him and he'll receive the fame he's always wanted. However, Cross and his fellow officers have another plan in mind. Cross tells him that they plan to erase his legacy by burning his precious scrapbook and only charging him with the murder of Emir and Shannon's kidnapping. Ramsey watches in horror as Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) burns the book through a live video feed, which is a particularly satisfying moment, given that Eggold's Ramsey is a very hateable villain.

Why Was Maria Killed, and Who Was Responsible?

Close

After finding a familiar dress hanging from a tree by Maria's grave, Alex dives back into an old case involving a young woman named Deirdre Nolan (Jessica Clement). He recognizes the dress from the one she wore during a murder trial where she was accused of killing an innocent man with a baseball bat. Alex testified as an expert and said that he believed she was unfit to reenter society, even though she had no prior criminal history. Cross believed that the trauma she endured as a child made it plausible that she could snap like that and the judge took his warning seriously. Dierdre was sentenced to life in prison, but soon after, committed suicide behind bars.

Cross now understood that the person stalking his family was somehow connected to Deirdre. When he looks into it closer, Alex finds that a man named Peter (Ryan Allen) visited Deirdre in prison. He then discovers that both Peter and Dierdre had a "street mother" who took them under her wing. To his dismay, Cross learns that it was Miss Nancy (Karen Robinson), his son's trusted piano teacher, who has taken his kids to a remote cabin for safety. It turns out that Nancy and Peter are the ones who plotted Maria's murder and have been targeting Alex and his family because they hold him responsible for Deirdre's death.

When Alex reaches the cabin, he exposes Miss Nancy to Peter before anything can happen to his kids. He reveals that he knows Peter was actually responsible for the murder that Dierdre was put away for, and it was Miss Nancy's idea for her to take the fall, considering that the law would go easier on her being a white woman with a clean record. Peter is horrified to hear this and refuses to hurt Alex's kids. Overcome by guilt and grief, Miss Nancy sets herself on fire, ending any immediate danger to Cross and his family. Ultimately, this closure helps Cross seek out therapy, and finally, open up about his wife.

How That Post-Credits Scene Sets Things Up for 'Cross' Season 2

Image via Prime

In a post-credits scene after the finale, Cross's confidant and FBI agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) meets with Bobby Trey (Johnny Ray Gill), the former cop who was helping Ramsey with his killings. Kayla offers him immunity if he turns himself in and gives more information about Ramsey's victims. Then, she offers him money if he's willing to go talk about that "dirt" that Ramsey had on a lot of the powerful and wealthy people in DC.

While it's unknown what Kayla's true intentions are, this sets up a potential new case for Cross in Season 2. It helps that the show takes place in Washington DC, which is filled with powerful people, but also has an underbelly of corruption. This scene also proves that the writers want to keep Trey around, and for good reason, as he adds a whole layer of chaos and makes for a very intriguing villain.

With cases wrapped up and a few potential storylines ahead, Season 2 of Cross is set up to bring the same level of action, mystery, and intrigue. While there has been no official premiere date announced for next season, production has already wrapped up this past summer. Hopefully, audiences won't have to wait too long for the next installment of Aldis Hodge kicking ass and going deep as Alex Cross.

Season 1 of Cross is available to stream on Prime Video.

7 10 Cross Detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross is pulled back from family leave to hunt a dangerous serial killer after the tragic loss of his wife. Set in Washington, D.C., the series follows Cross as he uses his expertise to delve into the minds of criminals. Amazon’s adaptation promises a mix of psychological intrigue and intense crime-solving drama, blending elements of James Patterson’s books with a fresh storyline. Release Date November 14, 2024 Cast Aldis Hodge , Isaiah Mustafa , Juanita Jennings , Alona Tal , Samantha Walkes , Caleb Elijah , Melody Hurd , Jennifer Wigmore , Eloise Mumford , Ryan Eggold , Johnny Ray Gill , Stacie Greenwell , Mercedes de la Zerda , Sharon Taylor , Dwain Murphy , Karen Robinson , Matt Baram , Siobhan Murphy , Jason Rogel , Chaunteé Schuler Irving , Ann Hamilton , Ashley Rios , Richard Waugh Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben Watkins Writers Ben Watkins Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Franchise(s) Alex Cross Directors Craig Siebels , Nzingha Stewart Expand

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO