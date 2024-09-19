Prime Video is ready to close out the year with a stacked roster of projects, and one of the most anticipated ones just got an exciting new look. Prime Video unveiled the first official looks at Cross, the upcoming crime thriller series which will see Aldis Hodge step into the role of Alex Cross, the famous detective who uses forensic psychology to analyze the minds of killers to solve crimes and help victims. The series is adapted from the Alex Cross novels by James Paterson, and Hodge will take over the role of Cross from Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry, who have both portrayed the character in the past. In addition to Hodge, Cross also stars Ryan Eggold, Jennifer Wigmore, Stacie Greenwell, Mercedes de la Zerda, Sharon Taylor, Ashley Rios, Siobhan Murphy, Darnell Bartholomew, Isaiah Mustafa, Stephanie Belding, Matthew Lillard, and more.

Cross was created for Prime Video by Ben Watkins, who most recently teamed up with the streaming service to create Hand of God, the series which ran from 2014-2017 and stars Ron Pearlman. Watkins also worked as a writer on Burn Notice, the spy series starring Bruce Campbell that ran from 2007-2013 and was nominated for four Emmys. Craig Siebels will helm at least three episodes of Cross, fresh off directing two episodes of the hospital procedural Good Sam, and one episode of Turner & Hooch, the comedy series starring Josh Peck which is streaming on Disney+. Stacey Muhammad and Nzingha Stewart will also direct at least one episode of Cross each, with the former recently directing one episode of the Netflix Original series, Manifest, and the latter fresh off directing four episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six.

What Has ‘Cross’ Star Aldis Hodge Been in Recently?

One of Hodge's biggest roles came two years ago when he helped change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe forever. Okay, maybe he didn't do that, but he did star as Hawkman alongside Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam, the superhero origin story which also features Pierce Brosnan. Other famous Aldis Hodge roles date all the way back to 1995 where he played Raymond in Die Hard with a Vengeance (Bruce Willis). He is also known for his role as Jim Brown in One Night in Miami... (Kingsley Ben-Adir), and Levi Jackson in Hidden Figures (Mahershala Ali).

All episodes of Cross will premiere on Prime Video on November 14. Check out the first-look images from above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series.