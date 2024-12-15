An American author known for his thriller, horror, and mystery novels, James Patterson’s works, such as his popular series Alex Cross, have made it to the small screen in wonderful adaptations that fans of the author should think about watching. Cross has really gained a following, though, telling the story of homicide detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), who chases down a serial killer, a true homage to the original source material and not the only Patterson project to intrigue fans and gain viewership.

From the legal drama Women's Murder Club to the violent animal attacks happening around the world in Zoo, there are many shows and even television movies to watch if you’re not only a fan of Cross but Patterson’s creative mind. While many of his projects do revolve around drama and mystery, there is still a little something for everyone, such as the romance "telefilm" Sundays at Tiffany's, something that people don’t typically associate with Patterson’s work and other projects but still worth watching! So, if you’re a fan of Cross, think about watching these other Patterson projects.

'Child of Darkness, Child of Light' (1991)

Directed By Marina Sargenti

Based on Patterson’s 1980 novel Virgin, the horror television film Child of Darkness, Child of Light is an interesting take on the concept of the Virgin Mary and a prophecy stating another virgin will conceive. The film follows Father Justin O'Carroll (Tony Denison) as he is sent to Pennsylvania from the Vatican to investigate a mysterious pregnancy. When he arrives in the state, he meets a 15-year-old teen, Margaret Gallagher (Sydney Penny), who says she is a virgin. Bullied by her classmates for saying such things, mysterious occurrences begin to happen to her bullies with no explanations.

Then, there is Kathleen Beavier (Kristin Dattilo) in Boston, who, like Margaret, is pregnant but claims to be a virgin. That’s when Father Justin remembers a prophecy told to him before leaving the Vatican. There will be two immaculate conceptions, and while one will be a divine child, the other will be the child of Satan. Now, it is up to him to figure out which child is which before it is too late. It is a horror movie through and through, with scares that could only be accomplished within the world of 1990s telemovies.

'First To Die' (2003)

Directed By Russell Mulcahy

Based on the popular detective novel 1st to Die, the film of the same name, stylized a bit differently as First to Die, follows Detective Lindsay Boxer (Tracy Pollan) and a team of women. Together, they investigate and go after a serial killer who targets brides. The thing is, the killer isn’t targeting them on their wedding day but during their honeymoon. Like most dramas, there is more going on in Boxer’s life than this career-making case. She is also falling for her partner, Chris Raleigh (Gil Bellows), and dealing with an illness that could be life-threatening.

The television movie showcases incredible detective work conducted by an all-star cast of characters, with a lot of praise for Robert Patrick’s scary portrayal of killer Nicholas Jenks.

Running a solid 180 minutes, the television movie showcases incredible detective work conducted by an all-star cast of characters, with a lot of praise for Robert Patrick’s scary portrayal of killer Nicholas Jenks, who escapes from a correctional officer’s car to begin his hunt once again. While the film has its thrilling moments with gun fights and chases, it is also fun and entertaining to watch, an adaptation Patterson fans shouldn’t miss out on.

'Women's Murder Club' (2007)

Created By Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain

Set in San Francisco, California, Women’s Murder Club is based on Patterson’s novel series of the same name and follows the lives of four women: homicide detective Lindsay Boxer (Angie Harmon), Deputy District Attorney Jill Bernhardt (Laura Harris), medical examiner Dr. Claire Washburn (Paula Newsome), and, the youngest member of “The Club,” crime reporter Cindy Thomas (Aubrey Dollar). Together, with their individual expertise and talents in their fields, the four women pull together their respective resources in order to solve murder cases that are happening around the city.

The series is an entertaining watch for those who enjoy the book series (and even for those who haven’t read it!). It is a well-written show with a solid core group of actors who bring their intellect to the screen, making for a thought-provoking narrative that keeps viewers hooked and wanting to solve the case just as badly as the characters. The Women’s Murder Club is an excellent yet one of those underrated crime dramas and one of the better shows of the genre produced by ABC in the 2000s.