Every now and then, a streamer stumbles across a series that simply takes the platform by storm. This is something that can be said for Cross, Ben Watkins' adaptation of the series of books centered around the character written by James Patterson, although the show does not adapt the works themselves instead choosing to focus on its own narrative. Fast-paced, fiery, and featuring a stellar central performance from the brilliant Aldis Hodge, this police detective drama had all the makings of a classic when it first aired in November 2024, and, as a result, has maintained its spot in the streaming ranks ever since.

As of February 5, 2025, Cross has officially placed in the top 10 yet again, in position number 7, marking the show's 82nd day in the ranking. This success is certainly no fluke, with the show consistently discussed as one of Prime's best of the past year. In fact, thanks to data taken in December 2024, Cross had officially been viewed by forty million people just a couple of weeks following its debut. This meant that only major titles, Fallout and The Rings of Power, had earned higher viewership, which is a crown Cross will wear with pride.

Cross' public reception has been just even stronger than its critical. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Cross has a respectable audience rating of 65%, bettered by its critical score of 76%. This opinion is shared in many critical circles, with Collider's Nate Richard rating the show a solid 7/10 in his review, saying, "For those looking for another action-crime series to stream while waiting for new seasons of Reacher and The Night Agent, Cross will surely do the trick." He then added, "This is the exact kind of crowd-pleasing television that Amazon has excelled in."

What is Next For 'Cross'?

Before Season 1 had even arrived, Prime Video had already renewed Cross for a second season, such was the streamer's belief in the thriller. Naturally, their thoughts were well-founded, with Cross charging to the top of streaming charts and maintaining its place through until today. After a showstopping finale that saw lives on the line and secrets revealed, Cross' second outing will have a high bar to reach if it wants to keep its many millions of fans happy. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Hodge and co-star Isaiah Mustafa teased what fans might expect from their characters going forward, with Hodge saying, "They each have dark things from their past that are unanswered that they will confront. We get to see that with Cross. Eventually, we will get to see that with Sampson. I'm not saying what it is... I don't know."

Cross is once again in Prime Video's top 10. You can stream the series on the platform now.