The Big Picture Prime Video announces Alex Cross series debut on November 14, starring Aldis Hodge.

Adapted from James Patterson's novels, Cross follows detective Alex Cross exploring the psyche of suspects and victims.

Joining Hodge are Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, and a talented ensemble cast.

It's been a while, but Prime Video has officially set the date for when world-famous detective Alex Cross will be back on the case. Cross, the new action thriller series adapting James Patterson's wildly popular series of novels with Black Adam's Aldis Hodge in the lead role, made its presence known at this year's Essence Fest, revealing that it will debut all eight episodes globally on the streaming platform on November 14. In addition to the announcement, a new piece of key art was revealed showcasing the detective/forensic psychologist as he prepares to return to screens for the first time since 2012.

Cross is billed as an edgy, intense, and twisted thriller following the titular Alex Cross on cases involving a variety of sinister criminals. He possesses a unique skill to identify and outfox the killers he's looking for by exploring the psyche of the suspects and victims. For all the unsettling individuals who seek to upend police investigations, he still tackles each case with a similar level of charisma, remaining unshakeable in the face of some gruesome investigations. What exactly the series will take from Patterson's novels for Season 1 is a mystery at this time, though the show is likely to explore his connection to crime while mixing a bit of action when investigations get dicey.

Hodge is the latest to take up the mantle of Alex Cross, following in the footsteps of the legendary Morgan Freeman in Kiss the Girls and Along Came the Spider in 1997 and 2001 respectively, and Tyler Perry in the 2012 reboot. A sizeable cast is set to join him, including Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold. At the helm as series creator and showrunner is Burn Notice writer and producer Ben Watkins.

'Cross' Is the Latest Thriller Novel Adaptation on Prime Video's Docket

Image via Prime Video

With a second season already ordered and Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard, and Jeanine Mason set to join after Season 1, Prime Video is already expressing plenty of confidence in Cross to succeed, and for good reason. The platform has produced and played host to wildly popular adaptations of Alex Cross's fellow action thriller novel icons with the John Krasinski-led Jack Ryan and the Alan Ritchson-led Reacher. The former came to an acclaimed end last year while the latter is only continuing to build steam heading into its third season, which is due out next year, and has launched its lead into superstardom.

Hodge, for his part, is confident that his take on Patterson's cunning detective will be able to go toe-to-toe with Reacher and Ryan. In a previous interview with Collider's Christina Radish for Marmalade, he was effusive in his praise of the adaptation, from his fellow cast members to the creatives running the show. “I will say, as far as TV series go, this has been my favorite TV series, and I mean that honestly," he said. "Fully, truly, intently, this has been the best, in terms of character development. I’ve been looking for this for a while. As an audience member and then also as an actor, I’m excited to see how people respond to it, because I know what’s there, and I’m so proud. This has been the best TV show I’ve ever been a part of in my career, and I’ve been a part of some really great productions."

Cross premieres exclusively on Prime Video on November 14. Visit our guide here for everything to know about the upcoming series and check out the new key art above.