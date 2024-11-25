Well, as far as we know, Ed Ramsey is still alive and kicking, so there’s always the possibility that Ryan Eggold's character could pop up once more in Cross Season 2. The murder mystery's first season ended with Ed, a.k.a. the Fanboy killer, who sought a legacy of making his victims look like serial killers, caught by Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a detective coming to terms with his wife's death. In place of his twisted idea of an artistic legacy, Ed was only going to prison, with little "pomp and pageantry." With a second season of the show on the way, Eggold would not be opposed to the prospect of audiences seeing Ed once more.

While his case might be wrapped up with a bow, there is always the chance that the Fanboy might make an appearance in some fashion. But if that is the case, Eggold would not spill. “I’m not allowed to say anything,” the actor admitted when he spoke with TV Insider. “My honest answer is I don’t know. The possibility exists. We’ve discussed things, but yeah, I don’t know what to say.” Eggold does go on to tease a possible angle from which Ed might make a return, with the actor suggesting that Cross and the Fanboy might cooperate on understanding "the mind of a killer" — with Ed behind bars of course. Eggold's comments read:

“What would be fun … is Cross is so smart and sort of a great profiler and can break down people’s ego and psychology and things like that, and I think Ramsey is capable of that, too. I think he’s, for all his faults, intelligent and capable. And so I think the two of them, I don’t know. I don’t what it would entail, working together or something to understand the mind of a killer or something. It’d be fun. Selfishly, I just want more scenes with Aldis. It’s fun.”

For much of the first season, the Fanboy operated from a position of strength, be it with his victims, his colleagues and contemporaries in day-to-day life, and even with the MPD who sought to put him behind bars — led by Detective Cross. So, should Ed Ramsey return in Eggold's above scenario, it'd be interesting to see how he copes with feeling so powerless and Eggold isn't sure how the character would handle it and would love to explore it. He adds:

“And how would Ed be in jail? Powerless. I mean, this is a guy who gets off on being in control and having all the power. So now that he’s cuffed and in jail and completely powerless… And then it would be interesting to see how does he use whatever situation came his way to his advantage and manipulate and get a better situation. So yeah, I have no idea, but all I know is I have great love for those guys and for the characters, so it’d be fun.”

Season 2 of 'Cross' Is Already Filmed

Image via Prime Video

Key to bringing the Fanboy serial killer to heel alongside Cross, was his friend and colleague, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa). The character was key in keeping Cross within the confines of the law when he seemed to stray, his mind clouded by grief. Show creator Ben Watkins confirmed that Season 2 will feature an elevated role for John. So what else can one expect from the sophomore season? Speaking with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Watkins confirmed that there is no writing process for Season 2 currently ongoing, as it has already been filmed. Epic. The series creator explained:

"Season 2 is actually filmed. I'm gonna go ahead and give you a spoiler because, fuck it. We started the [writers'] room back in November, we started filming in April, we finished production in September, and we're actually in post-production on Season 2. Each season is a book for me. They're all based on new mysteries. Season 1 is Hero Complex, and Season 2 is called Bitter Fruit."

Season 1 of Cross is available to stream on Prime Video.

7 10 Cross Detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross is pulled back from family leave to hunt a dangerous serial killer after the tragic loss of his wife. Set in Washington, D.C., the series follows Cross as he uses his expertise to delve into the minds of criminals. Amazon’s adaptation promises a mix of psychological intrigue and intense crime-solving drama, blending elements of James Patterson’s books with a fresh storyline. Release Date November 14, 2024 Cast Aldis Hodge , Isaiah Mustafa , Juanita Jennings , Alona Tal , Samantha Walkes , Caleb Elijah , Melody Hurd , Jennifer Wigmore , Eloise Mumford , Ryan Eggold , Johnny Ray Gill , Stacie Greenwell , Mercedes de la Zerda , Sharon Taylor , Dwain Murphy , Karen Robinson , Matt Baram , Siobhan Murphy , Jason Rogel , Chaunteé Schuler Irving , Ann Hamilton , Ashley Rios , Richard Waugh Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben Watkins Writers Ben Watkins Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Franchise(s) Alex Cross Directors Craig Siebels , Nzingha Stewart Character(s) Alex Cross , John Sampson , Regina Nana Mama Cross , Kayla Craig , Elle Montiero , Damon Cross , Janelle Jannie Cross , Chief Anderson , Shannon Witmer , Ed Ramsey , Bobby Trey , Shawna De Lackner , Amielynn Vega , Oracene Massey , Akbar , Miss Nancy , Val Hardy , Tania Hightower , Chris Wu , Maria Cross , Becky Witmer , Malika Goodspeed , Pendleton Whitney Expand

