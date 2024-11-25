Cross is not only Prime Video's latest addition to its stable of "Dad TV" (read: pulpy action/military TV and movie shows), but it also takes a different approach from its contemporaries like Reacher or Jack Ryan. That approach is to forego adapting any of the Alex Cross novels written by James Patterson, and instead tell a completely original story. Surprisingly, this works, with Cross Season 1 finding Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) on the trail of a serial killer while also coming to terms with his wife's death.

Since Prime renewed Cross for a second season, creator Ben Watkins now has the chance to craft a story that adapts the events of an Alex Cross novel. And there's actually one book that could serve as the perfect adaptation: Roses Are Red. Not only is this one of the major turning points in the Alex Cross saga, but Season 1 of Cross actually laid the groundwork for it to be adapted.

What Is James Pattrson's ‘Roses Are Red’ About?

Roses Are Red pits Alex Cross against a mysterious figure known as the "Mastermind," who's been conducting a series of bank robberies across the United States. The Mastermind earned his name because his crimes are meticulously planned down to the finest details. When his men enter a bank, they demand that the employees and customers follow their directions, and if they don't, the robbers gun them down. Cross ends up joining forces with the FBI, but it isn't the only major development in Roses Are Red; his love life is also a major focus, as he has romantic tension with FBI agent Betsy Cavalierre.

‘Roses Are Red’ Introduces Alex Cross’ Archnemesis

Eventually, Roses Are Red ends on a major cliffhanger as Cross and Cavalierre learn that the Mastermind isn't who they thought he was. An epilogue reveals that Mastermind is Kyle Craig, an FBI agent who appeared in previous novels to consult with Cross on cases. Secretly, Craig had also met some of the serial killers that Cross would put away and kill alongside them; he even struck a personal blow against Cross by killing Cavalierre.

Cross eventually discovers Craig's identity as the Mastermind in Roses Are Red's follow-up, Violets Are Blue, and sends him to prison. Craig continues to appear in novels whenever Cross needs help with a case; this ends when Craig finally escapes from prison in the novel Double Cross. Other novels would have him threatening Cross, even getting plastic surgery to resemble another FBI agent so that he could stalk and kill Cross. Craig's obsessive nature, along with his personal connection to Cross, makes him a formidable antagonist.

‘Cross’ Season 1 Laid the Tracks for a ‘Roses Are Red’ Adaptation

The groundwork for Cross to adapt Roses Are Red was laid in its Season 1 finale after Cross captures serial killer Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold). Throughout the season, he's been helped by FBI agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal), but things turn sinister in a post-credits scene when Kayla approaches Bobby Trey (Johnny Ray Gill), Ramsey's accomplice, and offers him money and immunity if he gives her information about Ramsey's victims; fans of the Alex Cross novels will also pick up on her potentially being a gender-flipped version of Kyle Craig. Ben Watkins told Entertainment Weekly that he intended to add layers to Kayla's character with the post-credits tag, making viewers question her.

"I also wanted to plant a seed that would make you question the different levels of Kayla Craig, who has just been nothing but helpful the entire time. Sometimes [she's] a little comic relief, a little sarcastic humor, sometimes a little romantic chemistry, but mostly just someone who's been helping. So I wanted to make you question her a little bit."

If Cross Season 2 does adapt Roses Are Red, it could shift things to a whole new level — especially if Kayla turns out to be as deadly as her book counterpart. Cross even introduced a whole new wrinkle as Kayla is romantically interested in Cross's partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa). If Sampson gets involved in the back-and-forth between Cross and the Mastermind, it'll provide a new twist while staying true to the core of Roses Are Red.

Ultimately, Roses Are Red would be the perfect story for Cross Season 2 to adapt due to its personal stakes and the way Season 1 sets the stage for the novel's events. Considering that this is one of the few Alex Cross novels that hasn't been adapted into film or television, Watkins has an opportunity to stand out from the pack.

