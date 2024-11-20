Prime Video's Cross dropped last Thursday on the streamer debuting all episodes of the murder mystery series. The series follows the work of Alex Cross, a detective created by James Patterson, with the character's journey spanning several books. In the Prime Video series, Cross is played by Aldis Hodge, a detective who is still grieving from the loss of his wife, Maria, and is pulled in to solve the case of finding the Fanboy serial killer. Cross' efforts are aided by his close friend and confidant, fellow detective John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa). The show has already been renewed for a second season, and a decision has been made on one of its key characters.

While Hodge's Cross led the charge by the MPD to find the Fanboy serial killer, his friend, Sampson, didn't receive that much attention. Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, show creator Ben Watkins confirmed that the sophomore season will show more of John. Watkins explains that Season 2 will dig into John's backstory, and see the detective who typically holds Cross accountable for his emotions, struggle with his. Watkins' comments read:

"We get to peel back a layer to John, where you get to see a little bit of his backstory and watch him deal with emotion. You've seen how good he is at holding his friend accountable and at helping his friend navigate deep emotions. You haven't seen how he would do it if it was him having to confront it."

A key part of the first season's dynamic revolved around John being the emotional regulator for his best friend, Cross. However, with the murder of Maria now solved and Miss Nancy (Karen Robinson), Cross' son's trusted piano teacher, exposed as the mastermind, Cross might be in a better place emotionally in the second season. Watkins' comments suggest a role reversal as regards the emotional states of John and Cross, with the latter serving as the emotional regulator this time. Besides Hodge and Mustafa, the series also stars Alona Tal (SEAL Team), Samantha Walkes (The Changeling), Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist), and Eloise Mumford (50 Shades of Grey), among others.

'Cross' Draws Only the Very Best

The character of Alex Cross is one that was created by Patterson in 1993 and has become a beloved character in the years that have followed. Hodge is not the first to have portrayed the beloved character. Morgan Freeman played Cross in 1997's Kiss the Girls, returning for the sequel, Along Came a Spider in 2001. In 2012, Tyler Perry took over for another production, Alex Cross. Speaking with Variety, Hodge revealed that while he was familiar with the character, he hadn't seen any of the previous iterations of the character onscreen. The actor's comments read:

"No. What I like when it comes to any job that I do is always keep a barrier so I can do my job. So as I move forward, season after season after season, there’s nothing that is impending or impeding my own process. I like to keep it my own, organically, without outside influence. So it’s more about making sure that I can protect the character that I’m playing and creating and stepping into."

Season 1 of Cross is available to stream on Prime Video.

