The Big Picture Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of James Patterson's Cross, is getting renewed for a second season.

The second season will feature new cast members Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard, and Jeanine Mason alongside returning star Aldis Hodge.

Alex Cross is a detective in a popular book series by James Patterson who faces off against various criminals in pursuit of justice.

Even before its first season has premiered, Amazon Prime Video is prepared for a double Cross. The latest adaptation of James Patterson's crusading detective will be back for a second season. Deadline reports that the series' second season will add Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard, and Jeanine Mason; Aldis Hodge is set to return as Alex Cross.

Chatham, who recently played the eerie Captain Enoch on Ahsoka, is set to play Donnie, a soldier-turned farmer with radical political views and a heart of gold; Scream scene-stealer Lillard will portray Lance, a ruthless, amoral tycoon; and Mason, who currently stars in Prime Video's sci-fi comedy Upload, will star as Rebecca, an ambitious judge seeking vengeance. The first season is set to star Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill, Eloise Mumford, and Siobhan Murphy, any of whom (if they survive the first season) may return alongside Hodge as Cross. A premiere date for the first season of Cross has yet to be announced, but it is expected to drop some time this year.

Who is Alex Cross?

First appearing in Patterson's 1993 mystery novel Along Came a Spider, Alex Cross is a detective with the Washington, DC police department; a widower, he begins the series raising his two children with his grandmother. Over the course of the series, Cross faces off with a variety of murderers whose brilliance tests his own, and often endangers himself and his loved ones in his pursuit of justice. There have been 32 Alex Cross novels to date; the most recent, Kill Alex Cross, was released last year. Patterson has also written two novellas starring the character, and three YA spinoff novels starring Ali Cross, Alex's young son. The character was adapted for the screen in 1997's Kiss the Girls, with Morgan Freeman playing Cross; he reprised the role in a sequel, 2001's Along Came a Spider. 2012's Alex Cross, which starred Tyler Perry as the title character, attempted to relaunch the franchise, but was a financial and critical disappointment.

Cross was created and executive produced by Ben Watkins, who also serves as the series' showrunner. TV veteran Watkins' previous writing and producing credits include Burn Notice, Hand of God, and Truth Be Told. It is a co-production of Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

Amazon Prime Video's Cross will return for a second season; neither the first nor the second season have set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.