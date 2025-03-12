James Patterson's famous Alex Cross novels have been adapted into many projects over the years, with acclaimed actors such as Morgan Freeman taking over the role in the late 90s and early 2000s. The latest to step into the shoes of the famous detective is Aldis Hodge, who is best known for portraying Hawkman in the Dwayne Johnson-led superhero film, Black Adam. Prime Video had enough faith in Cross that it was renewed for a second season more than six months before the first season's premiere, but it's still unknown when Cross Season 2 is going to be released. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff to promote his new movie, The Dutchman, Hodge teased a "more expansive" scale in Cross Season 2, with more insight into iconic book characters:

"You know I wish I could. I wish I could tell you something, but I can't tell you nothing. Y’all are out here trying to get me fired. No, Season 2 is definitely, I would say, far more expansive, far more immersive when it comes to characters’ relationships. You get to learn a lot more about some of the folks that you love from the books. But we're expansive in a very different way. It's a wilder ride than Season 1."

In addition to Aldis Hodge, Cross assembled a stellar ensemble to bring the latest iteration of Patterson's novels to life on Prime Video. Isaiah Mustafa, best known for his role as Mike Hanlon in It Chapter Two, features alongside Hodge as Detective John Sampson. Mustafa also recently reunited with his It Chapter Two co-star Bill Skarsgård for Boy Kills World, the 2024 action thriller that earned only $3 million at the worldwide box office. Ryan Eggold also stars opposite Hodge and Mustafa in Cross, and he's famous for his work as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam, the acclaimed medical drama that ran for five seasons. Other names to feature in recurring roles in Prime Video's Cross series are Juanita Jennings (What Women Want), Alona Tal (Burn Notice), and Samantha Walkes (Orphan: First Kill).

What Else Has ‘Cross’ Star Aldis Hodge Been in Lately?