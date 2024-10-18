Prime Video's Cross is about to bring James Patterson's detective hero Alex Cross to the small screen for the first time. However, unlike previous adaptations of the character, the new Aldis Hodge-starring series won't be based around any of Patterson's Alex Cross novels. Collider's Perri Nemiroff sat down with Cross showrunner Ben Watkins at New York Comic Con in the Collider Studio to discuss why.

Watkins wasn't previously familiar with the Cross series, but after reading it, he found himself "enchanted" by it, especially its clever mysteries, strong villains, and its exploration of Cross' Washington DC hometown and supporting cast - and with more space to work with than a movie would have, he could explore that. However, he didn't want to make a straight adaptation of Patterson's books - but he did so with Patterson's blessing:

"I decided we would not do any of the books as the actual mysteries in our series. I wanted to do an original series. I felt like that would give me the best chance to make something current and timely, and tap into what is actually happening right now in society. We came up with original mysteries, and when I told [James Patterson] that's what I wanted to do, he actually was thrilled. He just thought this is a great way for us to give our fans the Alex Cross world and characters, but with new stories."

What Other Alex Cross Adaptations Have Been Produced?

Close

Alex Cross, a forensic psychologist who works with the Washington DC police department and the FBI, first appeared in the 1993 novel Along Came a Spider. Patterson has been writing books about Cross and his family ever since, with the most recent, Alex Cross Must Die, coming out last year. Kiss the Girls, the second book in the series, was adapted into a film in 1997, with Morgan Freeman starring as Cross alongside Ashley Judd and Cary Elwes. It grossed $60 million USD at the box office, and an adaptation of Along Came a Spider was released in 2001; Freeman reprised his role. However, when a third film materialized, it rebooted the series with Tyler Perry in the lead role. 2012's Alex Cross was an adaptation of Patterson's 2006 novel Cross, and pitted Cross against Matthew Fox as an artistic psychopath.

In addition to Hodge as Alex Cross, Cross will also star Isaiah Mustafa, Stacie Greenwell, and Ryan Eggold. It will be directed by Craig Sebels, Stacy Muhammad and Nzingha Stewart. It is a co-production of Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

All eight episodes of Cross will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 14. Stay tuned to all of Collider's New York Comic Con coverage this weekend.