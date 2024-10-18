Aldis Hodge's Alex Cross is in his element in the interrogation room in a new clip from Prime Video's Cross. The adaptation of James Patterson's detective hero will premiere on the streamer on November 14. The clip, revealed today at New York Comic Con, shows a defiant suspect insists that there's no way forensic psychologist Cross is going to get a confession out of him. However, the ever-wiley Cross is several steps ahead of his condescending quarry, and has already caught a key clue - a quote from William Shakespeare's Macbeth. The suspect had claimed that "life's fitful fever" was all that was ailing him, while Cross recognizes the quote as one describing the burden of guilt that weighs upon the murderous thane.

Furthermore, Cross insists that the DA is ready to press charges, and given his impending imprisonment in Washington DC, his suspect might want to look into protective custody. What is this suspect's crime, and where does the story go from here? You'll have to tune in yourself when all eight episodes of Cross premiere on Prime Video next month. The series has already been renewed for a second season, which was announced back in April.

Who Stars in 'Cross'?

Cross' grandmother, Regina, will be played by Juanita Jennings (Meet the Browns), while his children will be portrayed by Melody Hurd (Them) and Caleb Elijah (True Story). His colleagues will include Detective John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa, Shadowhunters), Lieutenant Oracene Massey (Sharon Taylor, Altered Carbon), and Chief Anderson (Jennifer Wigmore, Y: The Last Man). The series will also feature Samantha Walkes (Orphan: First Kill), Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam), Alona Tal (Hand of God), Eloise Mumford (Fifty Shades of Grey), and Johnny Ray Gill (Underground). Hodge will be the third on-screen Alex Cross, and the first to debut on the small screen; Morgan Freeman played the character in 1997's Along Came a Spider and 2001's Kiss the Girls, while Tyler Perry took on the mantle in 2012's eponymous Alex Cross.

Cross is showrun and executive produced by Ben Watkins via his Blue Monday Productions banner. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also executive produce, with Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive produce for Skydance Television. Cross is a production of Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

Cross premieres November 14 on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new Cross clip below.