The Big Picture Cross teaser hints at intense crime underworld and a strong detective protagonist - Alex Cross.

Season 1 may focus on multiple criminal cases with a main case tying episodes together.

The show has already been renewed for Season 2 with new cast members including Matthew Lillard.

Prime Video unveiled today the first teaser trailer for Cross, the anticipated action-thriller series that adapts the novel series written by James Patterson. The show centers around Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) a detective and forensic psychologist whose job is to figure out how the minds of killers work in order to make them confess to their crimes. The streamer is yet to reveal a release window for the premiere.

The trailer makes it clear that Cross will be a pretty intense show that takes its protagonist to the underworld of crime — and yet he seems to be able to handle it pretty well. It also showcases some moments that illustrate that the series will feature some creepy criminals that challenge police investigations. It's not clear yet how many cases Season 1 will cover, but it is heavily implied that there is at least one main case that stretches throughout the episodes.

Even though we need further confirmation of that, it looks like Hodge is completely comfortable in Alex Cross's shoes, and despite the gruesome cases he handles, he's still able to keep his charisma — maybe as a strategy to get into criminals' heads. Aside from Hodge, the cast of Cross also features Isaiah Mustafa (Boy Kills World), Juanita Jennings (A Man Called Otto), Alona Tal (SEAL Team), Samantha Walkes (Murdoch Mysteries), Jennifer Wigmore (Malory Towers), Eloise Mumford (The Right Stuff) and Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam).

'Cross' Is Already Renewed For Season 2

Before Season 1 even got a release date — which is still pending — Prime Video already announced that the series is coming back for Season 2. The second installment of the show will add Wes Chatham (The Expanse), Matthew Lillard (Five Nights At Freddy's), and Jeanine Mason (Grey's Anatomy) to the cast. Cross creator showrunner Ben Watkins celebrated the early renewal and teased that both fans of the novel series and non-fans are in for a treat:

"I am thrilled to be embarking on another chapter of 'Cross.' Moments like this don't happen by accident. Getting a Season 2 pick-up before our first season even drops is a huge testament and vote of confidence in the amazing work that our crew, cast, directors, writers and production team have delivered thus far."

For Season 2, executive producers Jim Dunn and Sam Ernst will take on showrunning duties along with Watkins. The duo has previously worked together writing for TV shows like Marvel's Daredevil, Hand of God and, most recently, Prime Video's Carnival Row.

Prime Video is yet to announce a release date for Cross. You can watch the first trailer above.