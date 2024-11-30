There’s a lot to love about the new Prime Video show Cross, which has surpassed 25 million viewers since its premiere. As Collider has reported, it was decided early on by showrunner Ben Watkins that, unlike previous Alex Cross adaptations, the series would focus on an original mystery as opposed to adapting one from James Patterson's books. However, there is one key element that the show kept from the books, and it's a good thing they did.

The character of Alex Cross has a lot of very important relationships in his life, but one that stands out among the others is his life-long friendship and brother-like bond with fellow detective John Sampson. The two men are very close in the books, but the series leans into their bond even more, expanding on more modern issues. In Cross, Alex (Aldis Hodge) and John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) have six episodes to explore the nuances of their friendship, something that's refreshing to see on television today.

Alex Cross and John Sampson's Friendship Is the Heart of the 'Cross' Franchise

In James Patterson's novels, Alex Cross and John Sampson are very close, and Sampson is an integral character in the books. The two grew up like brothers in Washington, DC, ultimately both becoming police detectives. While they work together to solve crimes, their bond goes well beyond their work. Their loyalty and camaraderie have been a throughline in any Alex Cross novel or adaptation, including two films that feature Sampson as a character.

In the 1997 film Kiss the Girls, John Sampson was portrayed by Bill Nunn, opposite Morgan Freeman's Cross, while in the 2012 film Alex Cross, Sampson was played by Edward Burns opposite Tyler Perry's Cross. In each instance, Sampson is seen as a calming presence for Cross, consistently supportive of him and always willing to have his back. It's a great dynamic in both the novels and the films, but the series Cross takes it a step further.

Prime Video's 'Cross' Deepens the Bond Between Alex Cross and John Sampson

Close

While the friendship between Hodge's Cross and Mustafa's Sampson pulls a lot from previous iterations, the series finds opportunities to evolve their dynamic through more modern issues. By using the real estate of television to hone in on the nuances of their relationship, audiences learn more about Cross and Sampson as friends and as individuals. While these two men clearly support each other and have each other's backs, Sampson isn't afraid to ask hard questions of his friend, who is in an emotional spiral after losing his wife.

When Alex isn't able to take flowers to his wife's grave on the first anniversary of her death, of course, Sampson does it for him, but he also calls him out on it afterward. He pushes Alex to seek professional help to the point where the friendship nearly blows up because of it. Even in those moments, it's clear that the two men need each other, and ultimately come back together in a truly raw and vulnerable finale scene played beautifully by Mustafa and Hodges.

Complex and dynamic male friendships, especially between Black men, aren’t usually something that shows prioritize, so it’s certainly refreshing to see on Cross. It also helps that Mustafa and Hodge have great on-screen chemistry, both giving very natural performances, not only in the emotional scenes but also in moments of levity. Recently, Watkins told Entertainment Weekly that Season 2 will focus more on John Sampson, which means that we’ll be seeing these two brothers solving crimes and holding each other accountable for many more episodes to come.

Season 1 of Cross is available to stream on Prime Video.

7 10 Cross Detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross is pulled back from family leave to hunt a dangerous serial killer after the tragic loss of his wife. Set in Washington, D.C., the series follows Cross as he uses his expertise to delve into the minds of criminals. Amazon’s adaptation promises a mix of psychological intrigue and intense crime-solving drama, blending elements of James Patterson’s books with a fresh storyline. Release Date November 14, 2024 Cast Aldis Hodge , Isaiah Mustafa , Juanita Jennings , Alona Tal , Samantha Walkes , Caleb Elijah , Melody Hurd , Jennifer Wigmore , Eloise Mumford , Ryan Eggold , Johnny Ray Gill , Stacie Greenwell , Mercedes de la Zerda , Sharon Taylor , Dwain Murphy , Karen Robinson , Matt Baram , Siobhan Murphy , Jason Rogel , Chaunteé Schuler Irving , Ann Hamilton , Ashley Rios , Richard Waugh Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben Watkins Writers Ben Watkins Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Franchise(s) Alex Cross Directors Craig Siebels , Nzingha Stewart Expand

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO