Prime Video has become the top spot for iconic book-to-TV adaptations featuring iconic characters. After the success of shows like Bosch, Jack Ryan, and Reacher, it makes perfect sense that their latest adaption is Cross, an 8-episode series featuring the classic James Patterson character, Alex Cross, played by Aldis Hodge. The brilliant detective first appeared back in 1993 with the novel Along Came a Spider. That book, along with Patterson's 1995 bestseller Kiss the Girls, were adapted into movies with Morgan Freeman starring in the role of Alex Cross. While those films were directly adapted from the books, the new Prime Video series is actually not based on any of Patterson’s books.

Why Does 'Cross' Introduce an Original Mystery?

In an interview with Collider, Cross creator Ben Watkins said that he was "enchanted" by Patterson's series and was excited to expand on the existing elements that he was drawn to, especially its clever mysteries, strong villains, and exploration of its lead characters' Washington DC hometown and supporting cast. Watkins does stay true to the core of Alex's origin story and the people around him. Like the books, Alex's life is tragically upended after the loss of his wife, Maria (Chaunteé Schuler Irving). Alex works for the DC Metro Police alongside childhood best friend, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) and is father to two small kids, Janelle (Melody Hurd) and Damon (Caleb Elijah).

Ultimately, though, with Patterson's blessing, Watkins decided to create an original mystery, saying, "I felt like that would give me the best chance to make something current and timely, and tap into what is actually happening right now in society." Watkins does this in an authentic way, having the characters in the show discuss and argue the nuanced issues of race, socioeconomic differences, and policing. On the day that Cross is filling out paperwork to take a leave of absence from the force, he's pulled into a new case when Emir Godspeed (Donovan Brown), a Black Lives Matter activist, is found dead in his car.

Alex's boss, Chief Anderson (Jennifer Wigmore), wants to believe it was either a suicide or an accidental overdose, but Emir's family and community, and eventually Cross, don't buy it. It turns out his instincts are right when it's revealed that Emir was the victim of a serial killer who is obsessed with infamous real-life serial killers, and he's not the only one. This mystery unravels through the course of the season, alongside Alex's desperate attempt to find the person responsible for Maria's death, which is obviously affecting his work and personal life dramatically.

Aldis Hodge Brings a Fresh Take to the Iconic Character in 'Cross'

In both the books and film adaptations, Alex Cross is a brilliant and charismatic detective and psychologist. Watkins definitely leans into that for Hodge's character, but he also does something really refreshing. It's not always common for tough, kickass characters to show their emotions and be vulnerable, but thankfully, Cross does just that. The role allows Hodge to showcase all his talents, making him a really well-rounded character. There's a great moment in Episode 1 when he explains to the woman he's currently dating, Elle (Samantha Walkes), about his hero's complex, which speaks to who Alex is at his core. He is unable to live with the fact that he wasn't able to protect his wife and wants to do everything he can to save everybody around him, even perhaps to his own detriment.

It's easy to root for Hodge's Cross, even when he's at his lowest moment when his anger gets the best of him. As he struggles through his pain, Alex is still a great dad, and Hodge has a very natural chemistry with actors who play his kids. Cross also strikes a nice balance between Alex's personal life and solving the case, something that TV has the luxury of doing over an 8-episode series.

The powers that be at Prime Video seem to be very pleased with Cross, considering they renewed the show for a second season before the show's premiere. While there have been plenty of successful shows that are adapted from books, it does make it difficult to include any twists or surprises that readers of the book won’t already see coming. It was a good instinct on Watkins’ part to give the show a new mystery that fans of the books or brand-new fans will both be able to enjoy.

All eight episodes of Cross are now streaming on Prime Video.

7 10 Cross Detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross is pulled back from family leave to hunt a dangerous serial killer after the tragic loss of his wife. Set in Washington, D.C., the series follows Cross as he uses his expertise to delve into the minds of criminals. Amazon’s adaptation promises a mix of psychological intrigue and intense crime-solving drama, blending elements of James Patterson’s books with a fresh storyline. Release Date November 14, 2024 Cast Aldis Hodge , Jennifer Wigmore , Mercedes de la Zerda , Sharon Taylor , Siobhan Murphy , Stacie Greenwell , Ashley Rios , matthew lillard Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ben Watkins Writers Ben Watkins Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Franchise(s) Alex Cross Directors Craig Siebels , Nzingha Stewart Expand

